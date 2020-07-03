South Korean consumer prices last month failed to rise despite government cash handouts to spur spending, another sign of how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy.
Consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier, data released yesterday by the government statistics office showed. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent decline.
Any boost to consumer sentiment from the government’s aid to households might have been muted by the emergence last month of new virus clusters that have made people cautious about venturing out. Still, the stimulus likely helped South Korea avoid a second consecutive month of negative core inflation.
“Fiscal policy lent support,” Standard Chartered Bank Korea economist Park Chong-hoon said. “That doesn’t mean the economy is back on track, but the cash handouts at least kept deflationary pressures from deepening.”
South Korea has struggled with low inflation for several years, but managed to avoid any prolonged spell of falling prices.
That could change if the pandemic drags on as the boost from the government’s cash aid to households weakens. The handouts expire at the end of next month.
The data might put pressure on the Bank of Korea (BOK) to do more.
BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol last month said that he expects consumer prices to stay at about 0 percent for the time being.
For the full year, the central bank forecasts inflation slowing to 0.3 percent and gross domestic output shrinking 0.2 percent.
The deteriorating job market is likely to weigh on prices. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in the past few months have been shed, especially in retail and other service businesses.
The government has pledged tens of trillions of won to create employment in industries such as technology and renewable energy.
The emergence of new virus clusters might have cast a chill on shoppers. South Korea flattened its infection curve months ago, but dozens of new cases are now being reported daily.
The government is tweaking its social distancing rules to try to stem new waves while keeping the economy open. Rebounds in other major economies as lockdowns ease would support inflation in trade-reliant South Korea.
Consumer prices last month rose 0.2 percent over the previous month. Core inflation rose by 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not