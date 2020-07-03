Taiwanese banks’ total pretax earnings in May declined by 17.8 percent year-on-year to NT$27.23 billion (US$920.4 million), due to the persistent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.
However, pretax profits at the banks’ offshore banking units and their branches in China grew by 3.4 percent and 35.6 percent from a year earlier respectively, commission data showed.
In Taiwan, profits posted in banks’ domestic banking units and their overseas branches in May fell by 23.7 percent and 44.2 percent year-on-year respectively, due mainly to the allocation of additional loan-loss provisions, and declines in interest revenue and net profit from investing, the data showed.
For the first five months of this year, the aggregate pretax earnings at domestic banks stood at NT$13.86 billion, down NT$22.2 billion, or 13.8 percent, from the same period last year, the data showed.
Meanwhile, domestic banking units contributed NT$80.54 billion to the total pretax earnings, down 17.8 percent year-on-year, while the pretax earnings posted in their overseas branches declined by 34.2 percent to NT$11.78 billion from a year earlier.
In contrast, the banks’ offshore banking units and their Chinese branches posted 2.2 percent and 19.2 percent year-on-year growth in pretax earnings respectively, the data showed.
As of the end of May, total loans extended by Taiwanese banks reached NT$30.62 trillion, up NT$242.1 billion from a month earlier.
Meanwhile, banks’ overdue loans rose NT$1.2 billion from a month earlier to NT$74.9 billion, which translates into an overdue loan ratio of 0.24 percent, the same level as a month earlier and a year earlier, the data showed.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not