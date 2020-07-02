EUROZONE
PMI rises, but still weak
Factories recorded a stronger performance than initially reported last month, with consumer goods producers growing again. However, despite countries easing restrictions and life slowly returning to normal, output continued to contract and demand — especially among exporters — remained weak. All of the 19 member states covered in IHS Markit’s survey recorded a decline in manufacturing jobs. The final purchasing managers’ index rose to a four-month high of 47.4, from 39.4 in May, exceeding an initial estimate. Expectations for the year ahead turned positive amid hopes that a further easing of lockdown restrictions would underpin demand.
GERMANY
Jobless rate rises to 6.2%
The unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent last month from 6.1 percent in May, official figures showed yesterday, but the rise was slower than in the previous two months and extensive use of a government-backed short-time work program kept job losses down. The Federal Labor Agency said 2.85 million people were registered as unemployed — 40,000 more than in May and 637,000 more than a year earlier.
SWEDEN
Central bank adds stimulus
The central bank ramped up its stimulus and pledged to buy corporate bonds to stop the economy’s freefall and an alarming jump in joblessness. With officials expecting the economy to shrink 4.5 percent this year, the Riksbank added another 200 billion kronor (US$21 billion) to its quantitative easing and extended the program until June next year. It said 10 billion kronor would be devoted to corporate bonds and took measures to ease the flow of credit to companies.
AUTOMAKERS
French auto sales recover
French auto sales recovered to pre-COVID-19 crisis levels last month, the industry said yesterday, as consumers took advantage of state-backed incentives. New vehicle sales rose 1.2 percent compared with the same month last year to 233,818 vehicles, French automaker trade association CCFA said. When adjusted for the number of working days during the month, sales were flat. However, that still represented a major rebound as during the March 17-May 11 lockdown, sales had plummeted, dropping by 72 percent in March, 89 percent in April and 50 percent in May.
RETAIL
J Sainbury remains cautious
J Sainsbury PLC, Britain’s second-largest grocer, said it is still cautious on the outlook for the year even after first-quarter revenue benefited from heightened demand for groceries as people work from home. Comparative retail sales excluding fuel rose 8.2 percent, ahead of expectations, in the three months through Saturday last week. The firm said it is maintaining that outlook for the full year because good weather played a role in the outperformance. The forecast is for flat pretax profit in the year ending on March 2021.
RESTAURANTS
NPC files for Chapter 11
NPC International Inc, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut restaurants in the US, yesterday filed for bankruptcy after COVID-19-related shutdowns added to competitive pressures in the restaurant industry. The closely held company sought Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of Texas court. NPC operates more than 1,225 Pizza Hut and 385 Wendy’s stores across the US, according to its Web site.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price