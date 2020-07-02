World Business Quick Take

EUROZONE

PMI rises, but still weak

Factories recorded a stronger performance than initially reported last month, with consumer goods producers growing again. However, despite countries easing restrictions and life slowly returning to normal, output continued to contract and demand — especially among exporters — remained weak. All of the 19 member states covered in IHS Markit’s survey recorded a decline in manufacturing jobs. The final purchasing managers’ index rose to a four-month high of 47.4, from 39.4 in May, exceeding an initial estimate. Expectations for the year ahead turned positive amid hopes that a further easing of lockdown restrictions would underpin demand.

GERMANY

Jobless rate rises to 6.2%

The unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent last month from 6.1 percent in May, official figures showed yesterday, but the rise was slower than in the previous two months and extensive use of a government-backed short-time work program kept job losses down. The Federal Labor Agency said 2.85 million people were registered as unemployed — 40,000 more than in May and 637,000 more than a year earlier.

SWEDEN

Central bank adds stimulus

The central bank ramped up its stimulus and pledged to buy corporate bonds to stop the economy’s freefall and an alarming jump in joblessness. With officials expecting the economy to shrink 4.5 percent this year, the Riksbank added another 200 billion kronor (US$21 billion) to its quantitative easing and extended the program until June next year. It said 10 billion kronor would be devoted to corporate bonds and took measures to ease the flow of credit to companies.

AUTOMAKERS

French auto sales recover

French auto sales recovered to pre-COVID-19 crisis levels last month, the industry said yesterday, as consumers took advantage of state-backed incentives. New vehicle sales rose 1.2 percent compared with the same month last year to 233,818 vehicles, French automaker trade association CCFA said. When adjusted for the number of working days during the month, sales were flat. However, that still represented a major rebound as during the March 17-May 11 lockdown, sales had plummeted, dropping by 72 percent in March, 89 percent in April and 50 percent in May.

RETAIL

J Sainbury remains cautious

J Sainsbury PLC, Britain’s second-largest grocer, said it is still cautious on the outlook for the year even after first-quarter revenue benefited from heightened demand for groceries as people work from home. Comparative retail sales excluding fuel rose 8.2 percent, ahead of expectations, in the three months through Saturday last week. The firm said it is maintaining that outlook for the full year because good weather played a role in the outperformance. The forecast is for flat pretax profit in the year ending on March 2021.

RESTAURANTS

NPC files for Chapter 11

NPC International Inc, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut restaurants in the US, yesterday filed for bankruptcy after COVID-19-related shutdowns added to competitive pressures in the restaurant industry. The closely held company sought Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of Texas court. NPC operates more than 1,225 Pizza Hut and 385 Wendy’s stores across the US, according to its Web site.