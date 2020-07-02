Alphabet Inc’s Google late on Tuesday said it was delaying the reopening of its US offices by about two months, because of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states.
All of Google’s US offices are to remain closed at least until Sept. 7, Google spokeswoman Katherine Williams said.
Google in late May said it would reopen buildings in more cities at about 10 percent of their capacity beginning on Monday next week and scale it up to 30 percent in September, if conditions permitted.
Williams confirmed a Bloomberg report that cited an internal memo to employees sent by a Google executive.
“For all of you that are working from home, please continue to do so unless you are told otherwise by your manager,” Google vice president of global security Chris Rackow said in the memo.
“We don’t expect this guidance to change until Monday, Sept. 7 [Labor Day] at the earliest,” Rackow wrote, adding that the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the US demonstrates that “COVID-19 is still very much alive.”
The development comes as coronavirus cases last month more than doubled in 14 US states, including California, Florida and Texas, a Reuters analysis on Tuesday showed.
Nationally, cases rose by at least 46 percent and deaths increased by 21 percent during the month.
Separately, Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube online service by 30 percent to US$64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content.
The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content as live events, movie theaters and sporting events remain closed or canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Google in April last year raised the cost of its YouTube TV subscription by 25 percent to US$49.99.
The company said the price increase reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, which offers live shows and programs from major broadcast networks, as well as from YouTube creators.
