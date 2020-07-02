Asia’s loss of economic output due to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to persist until 2022, the IMF said.
The assessment is a warning about the prospects for a global recovery after the pandemic tipped the world economy into its worst collapse since the Great Depression. The Asian region contributed about 68 percent of global growth last year, the IMF said.
While regional growth is tipped to rebound to 6.6 percent next year, that would not be enough to replace all of the output lost due to the crisis.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We project Asia’s economic output in 2022 to be about 5 percent lower compared with the level predicted before the crisis; and this gap will be much larger if we exclude China,” IMF Asia and Pacific Department director Changyong Rhee said.
“Even when lockdown measures are fully relaxed, economic activity is not likely to return to full capacity, due to changes in individual behaviors and measures put in place to maintain physical distancing and reduce contagion,” he said.
The fund last week said it expects global GDP to shrink 4.9 percent this year, more than the 3 percent contraction predicted in April.
For next year, the fund sees growth of 5.4 percent, down from 5.8 percent.
Asia is tipped to contract by 1.6 percent this year — the first such outcome in living memory, according to Rhee, and a downgrade from the fund’s April projection of output being unchanged.
Still, Asia continues to provide ballast. If the region’s growth was as negative as the rest of the world, then global growth forecasts would be at about minus-7.6 percent, Rhee said.
Close coordination between central banks and finance ministries would be an important part of the policy response given the limited room to borrow that many emerging economies in Asia face, he said.
Policy options include making more use of central bank balance sheets to funnel lending to smaller firms. Temporary capital controls might be needed in the event of large outflows.
While portfolio outflows from the region have stabilized, net outflows compared with the global financial crisis remain high, Rhee said.
Governments would also need to keep an eye on their borrowing even as more crisis spending is needed.
“They must use fiscal stimulus in the short term, but complement it with a credible medium-term reform plan to mitigate debt overhang concerns,” Rhee said. “That will help to maintain sovereign credit ratings.”
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price