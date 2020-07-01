World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Industrial production down

The country’s industrial production fell again in May and unemployment rose even as a nationwide state of emergency was lifted, showing the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the export-reliant manufacturing sector and the wider economy. Factory output fell 8.4 percent from April as automakers cut back production further, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday. Overall output slid from the prior month for a fourth straight month for the first time since 2012. A separate report showed that the unemployment rate in May rose to the highest level in three years at 2.9 percent. Analysts said they expect the rate to climb higher in coming months.

SAUDI ARABIA

Economy shrinks 1 percent

The country’s economy contracted by 1 percent in the first quarter, official data showed yesterday, but the figures only marginally captured the collapse in oil prices and the coronavirus crisis, which deteriorated in March. “This negative growth originated mainly from the contraction in the oil sector by 4.6 percent, while the non-oil sector recorded a positive growth rate of 1.6 percent,” the General Authority for Statistics said, citing preliminary estimates. In the first quarter, the value of the kingdom’s oil exports plunged by about US$11 billion year on year, and in April alone the drop was of about US$12 billion, official data showed.

ENERGY

BP sells business to Ineos

Oil and gas company BP PLC has sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos PLC for US$5 billion, part of its plan to shift activities to renewable sources of energy. The company in a statement on Monday said that the overlap of the petrochemicals business with the rest of the company is “limited” and that it takes “considerable capital” to grow these businesses. Chief executive officer Bernard Looney said the sale represents “another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition.” Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of this year.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber eyes Postmates

Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to buy food delivery app Postmates in a multibillion-dollar deal, US media reported. The San Francisco-based company has been badly affected by the pandemic — last month cutting one-quarter of its global workforce — and has been looking to boost its growing food delivery service, Uber Eats. Talks for a US$2.6 billion deal with start-up Postmates are ongoing, sources told the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, but added that nothing was confirmed. Postmates is a nine-year-old firm that has struggled against larger food delivery rivals, the New York Times said on Monday.

ENERGY

Shell looks at writedown

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is to write down US$15 billion to US$22 billion in the second quarter. Oil-product sales volumes would be 3.5 million to 4.5 million barrels a day in the second quarter, down from 6.6 million a year earlier, driven by a “significant drop” in demand because of the pandemic, the oil major said yesterday in a statement ahead of quarterly results on July 30. Shell said it has revised its mid and long-term pricing and refining margin outlook, and expects gearing — a measure of debt — to increase by as much as 3 percent due to the impairment charges.