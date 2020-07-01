JAPAN
Industrial production down
The country’s industrial production fell again in May and unemployment rose even as a nationwide state of emergency was lifted, showing the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the export-reliant manufacturing sector and the wider economy. Factory output fell 8.4 percent from April as automakers cut back production further, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday. Overall output slid from the prior month for a fourth straight month for the first time since 2012. A separate report showed that the unemployment rate in May rose to the highest level in three years at 2.9 percent. Analysts said they expect the rate to climb higher in coming months.
SAUDI ARABIA
Economy shrinks 1 percent
The country’s economy contracted by 1 percent in the first quarter, official data showed yesterday, but the figures only marginally captured the collapse in oil prices and the coronavirus crisis, which deteriorated in March. “This negative growth originated mainly from the contraction in the oil sector by 4.6 percent, while the non-oil sector recorded a positive growth rate of 1.6 percent,” the General Authority for Statistics said, citing preliminary estimates. In the first quarter, the value of the kingdom’s oil exports plunged by about US$11 billion year on year, and in April alone the drop was of about US$12 billion, official data showed.
ENERGY
BP sells business to Ineos
Oil and gas company BP PLC has sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos PLC for US$5 billion, part of its plan to shift activities to renewable sources of energy. The company in a statement on Monday said that the overlap of the petrochemicals business with the rest of the company is “limited” and that it takes “considerable capital” to grow these businesses. Chief executive officer Bernard Looney said the sale represents “another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition.” Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Uber eyes Postmates
Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to buy food delivery app Postmates in a multibillion-dollar deal, US media reported. The San Francisco-based company has been badly affected by the pandemic — last month cutting one-quarter of its global workforce — and has been looking to boost its growing food delivery service, Uber Eats. Talks for a US$2.6 billion deal with start-up Postmates are ongoing, sources told the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, but added that nothing was confirmed. Postmates is a nine-year-old firm that has struggled against larger food delivery rivals, the New York Times said on Monday.
ENERGY
Shell looks at writedown
Royal Dutch Shell PLC is to write down US$15 billion to US$22 billion in the second quarter. Oil-product sales volumes would be 3.5 million to 4.5 million barrels a day in the second quarter, down from 6.6 million a year earlier, driven by a “significant drop” in demand because of the pandemic, the oil major said yesterday in a statement ahead of quarterly results on July 30. Shell said it has revised its mid and long-term pricing and refining margin outlook, and expects gearing — a measure of debt — to increase by as much as 3 percent due to the impairment charges.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth