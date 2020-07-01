China’s largest banks have US$1.1 trillion in dollar funding at stake and face potentially steep fines from US legislation that targets penalizing lenders doing businesses with Chinese officials involved in Hong Kong’s controversial security law, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
The bipartisan measure, which was passed by the US Senate and still needs to go through the US House of Representatives and be signed by the US president, bars financial institutions from providing accounts to sanctioned officials, many of whom might be assumed to use the services of China’s biggest banks, Francis Chan (陳永富), a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong, said in a note yesterday.
Banks in violation risk being cut off from accessing the US financial system, he said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, 中國工商銀行), China Construction Bank Corp (中國建設銀行), Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (中國農業銀行), the nation’s four largest state-backed lenders, had a combined 7.5 trillion yuan (US$1.1 trillion) equivalent of US dollar liabilities at the end of last year, of which 47 percent were deposits, according to their annual reports.
The rest came from interbank borrowing and issuing securities to global investors.
The legislation would apply penalties against financial institutions only if a bank knowingly does business with an official under sanction.
TARGETED
The bill is intended to keep the penalties from capturing a broad swath of US companies, a US administration official familiar with the discussions said earlier.
Banks would be informed of what entities are on the sanctions list before penalties are imposed, the person said.
Among Chinese banks, Bank of China had the biggest exposure to the US dollar with about US$433 billion of liabilities, followed by ICBC.
Chinese lenders have been expanding their presence globally over the past decade by adding branches, making acquisitions and granting loans to fund everything from local power plants to toll roads.
Global banks could also be at risk, as they might also have Chinese officials, their relatives and associates as clients, Chan said.
Standard Chartered PLC paid more than US$600 million in fines last year for breaching sanctions against Burma, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria.
BNP Paribas SA was fined US$8.9 billion by the US in 2014, the largest-ever for an individual bank, for transactions with Sudan and other blacklisted nations.
US President Donald Trump’s administration overnight escalated pressure on China over its crackdown on Hong Kong by making it harder to export sensitive technology to the territory, while lawmakers in Beijing yesterday approved the landmark security law.
The Department of Commerce said it is suspending regulations allowing special treatment to Hong Kong over things including export license exceptions.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth