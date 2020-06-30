UNITED KINGDOM
Bond sales lifted to record
The country is to sell a record amount of government debt this year as it battles the economic fallout from COVID-19, testing the level of market demand for its bonds. The Debt Management Office announced plans to sell another ￡50 billion (US$61.7 billion) of gilts, bringing its issuance this fiscal year through August to ￡275 billion. A survey of primary dealers forecast ￡412 billion of issuance for the year. While the Bank of England is helping to keep bond yields in check through its asset-purchase program, the latest figures are likely to add to concern over borrowing levels.
JAPAN
Retail sales drop 12.3%
Retail sales last month fell 12.3 percent year-on-year as the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures delivered a heavy blow to consumer confidence and economic recovery prospects, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed yesterday. The decline followed a 13.9 percent drop in April, which was the biggest fall since March 1998, and was worse than an 11.6 percent fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Compared with a month earlier, retail sales last month saw their first rise in three months, increasing a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent following a 9.9 percent drop in April.
CHINA
Industrial firms’ profits rise
Profits at industrial firms last month increased for the first time in six months, suggesting that the country’s economic recovery is gaining traction and brightening the outlook for manufacturing investment and jobs. Profits at industrial firms rose 6 percent year-on-year to 582.3 billion yuan (US$82.27 billion) last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Sunday. The rebound followed a 4.3 percent fall in April, and is its sharpest monthly gain since March last year. For the first five months of this year, industrial firms’ profits fell 19.3 percent from the same period last year to 1.84 trillion yuan.
SAUDI ARABIA
Foreign reserves inch up
Foreign reserves rose slightly last month after record declines in the previous two months when the kingdom had used tens of billions of dollars to back investments of its sovereign wealth fund. Net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority increased to US$444.82 billion last month from US$444.1 billion in April, data from the central bank showed on Sunday. Saudi Arabia had transferred US$40 billion in reserves to the Public Investment Fund between March and April to back acquisitions of stakes in overseas companies.
BANKING
Commerzbank may cut jobs
Commerzbank AG chief executive officer Martin Zielke might eliminate more than 7,000 jobs and close about 400 branches as he tries to respond to frustration among shareholders, including the German government and Cerberus Capital Management, over the pace of cost-cutting efforts, people familiar with the matter said. Zielke and Commerzbank chief financial officer Bettina Orlopp could present the cost-reduction targets as the cornerstone of a broader restructuring plan at a meeting of the supervisory board tomorrow, the people said. The final goals have not been decided yet, partly because several executives are skeptical about whether cuts of this scale are feasible. The leadership is also considering less extreme reductions, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to