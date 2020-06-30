EVA Air applies to operate direct flights to Palau

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday confirmed that it is reviewing a plan by EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) to operate two round-trip flights per week from Taiwan to Palau, adding that approval could be given within days.

Once EVA receives permission to fly the two unallocated flights per week between Taiwan and Palau of the eight per week negotiated between the two sides, EVA is likely to tap into burgeoning interest in Palau in the post-COVID-19 travel market.

Palau is one of the travel destinations Taiwanese travel agencies are looking forward to developing because the Pacific island country, which is also one of Taiwan’s few diplomatic allies, has so far reported zero COVID-19 cases.

EVA confirmed that it has applied to fly the route, but said that its launch date would depend on how the epidemic unfolds and real market demand.

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) currently holds the rights to six of the eight round-trip flights allowed each week, while now-defunct TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空) had rights to the other two, the ministry said.

The two slots for TransAsia, which disbanded in 2016 due to financial woes, would be allocated to EVA, the ministry said.