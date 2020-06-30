The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday confirmed that it is reviewing a plan by EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) to operate two round-trip flights per week from Taiwan to Palau, adding that approval could be given within days.
Once EVA receives permission to fly the two unallocated flights per week between Taiwan and Palau of the eight per week negotiated between the two sides, EVA is likely to tap into burgeoning interest in Palau in the post-COVID-19 travel market.
Palau is one of the travel destinations Taiwanese travel agencies are looking forward to developing because the Pacific island country, which is also one of Taiwan’s few diplomatic allies, has so far reported zero COVID-19 cases.
EVA confirmed that it has applied to fly the route, but said that its launch date would depend on how the epidemic unfolds and real market demand.
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) currently holds the rights to six of the eight round-trip flights allowed each week, while now-defunct TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空) had rights to the other two, the ministry said.
The two slots for TransAsia, which disbanded in 2016 due to financial woes, would be allocated to EVA, the ministry said.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to