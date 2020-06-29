Prudential Life Insurance Co of Taiwan (保德信人壽), the local unit of US-based Prudential Life Insurance Inc, said it is continuing to focus on selling protection insurance products as Taiwanese customers have insufficient coverage.
Prudential Taiwan, whose parent company is seeking to sell the unit, last week said that since 1990 it has focused on taking care of Taiwanese customers through its professional life planners, alternative channels and home office teams.
The company’s penetration rate in Taiwan last year was 16.48 percent, according to a report by Swiss Re.
Prudential said that death benefits for personal insurance last year averaged NT$568,000 (US$19,163) per capita, which it said was inadequate, as Taiwanese prefer to buy unit-linked insurance policies.
According to Taiwan Insurance Institute data, the average insurance coverage of a new Prudential Taiwan personal insurance product policy last year reached NT$3.07 million, which is 5.4 times the average for death benefits in Taiwan, and is in line with its business orientation, it said, adding that it aims to provide customers with financial security and peace of mind.
Prudential Taiwan executive life insurance planner Eunice Chen (陳玉婷) has worked at the firm for 28 years, and has signed at least three contracts a week for 24 straight years, the insurer said.
That means Chen has been able to take care of three new families per week and has won the trust of more than 3,000 families over her tenure, Prudential Taiwan president and CEO Sean McLaughlin said.
That achievement reflects the passion, faith and determination that Chen has brought to her career, he added.
Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控), Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行) and state-run First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) have each bid to acquire Prudential Taiwan, local media have reported.
Prudential Taiwan would maintain its operations no matter the outcome of a possible sale, a spokesperson for the company said by telephone on Wednesday.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth