The safe-haven US dollar edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, moving within narrow ranges, as investors grew cautious about a resurgence in US COVID-19 cases that has fueled doubts on expectations of a V-shaped recovery for the world’s largest economy.
Currencies that thrive with higher risk appetite, such as sterling and those linked to commodities like the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, struggled against the greenback.
Florida and Texas are leading the surge in new US coronavirus cases. Both states on Friday ordered bars to once again close down and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants in a setback to efforts to open up their economies during the pandemic.
“At the end of the day, it’s very clear that we are in a deep economic hole. COVID-19 won’t be easy to break away from,” said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
In Taipei on Wednesday, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.005 to close at the day’s high of NT$29.640, little changed from Friday last week’s NT$29.660. Local markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
On Friday, the US dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies at 97.50, down 0.1 percent for the week.
The US dollar reacted little to data showing that US consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 8.2 percent last month, the largest increase since the US government started tracking the series in 1959.
That said, personal income fell 4.2 percent.
“On balance, today’s mixed numbers validate the view that the economy has weathered the worst of the coronavirus, but underscore what’s expected to be a choppy road to recovery,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions LLC in Washington.
The euro edged higher against the US dollar in seesaw trading to US$1.1221.
Traders said there were US$2 billion in option expiries in the currency pair that went off earlier in the session at the US$1.12 strike.
On the week, the euro posted weekly gains of 0.4 percent against the US dollar.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s trading platforms and broader positioning surveys indicate currency markets are long euro/dollar, though positioning is not stretched.
The US dollar was little changed against the yen at 107.17 yen, up 0.3 percent for the week.
In other currencies, the commodity-tied units fell as risk appetite weakened, with the Australian dollar down 0.3 percent against the US dollar at US$0.6864.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase