Asian stocks climbed on Friday after a late rally in US shares on Thursday as investors weighed the prospects for additional stimulus against the spike in US virus cases.
Shares rose in Japan and South Korea on below-average volumes. Australia also saw gains, while Hong Kong reopened to modest declines following a holiday. China was closed.
Investors also grappled with a mixed batch of economic data, with initial US jobless claims topping estimates at almost 1.5 million.
Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday, after US lawmakers moved closer to sanctioning people and companies they consider China’s accomplices in curbing the territory’s autonomy, while new COVID-19 outbreaks globally also soured the sentiment.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index on Friday rose 0.3 percent to 159.12, down 0.1 percent for the week.
The TAIEX on Wednesday rose 0.4 percent to close at 11,660.67, up 1 percent from Friday last week. The local markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
The Hang Seng Index on Friday closed down 0.9 percent at 24,549.99. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.8 percent.
The Hang Seng posted a 0.4 percent weekly fall as comments by US President Donald Trump that the trade deal with China remains “fully intact” helped offset earlier losses during the week.
The Hang Seng’s sub-index tracking energy shares fell 1.4 percent, the IT index dipped 1.6 percent, financials ended 0.9 percent lower and the property sector lost 1 percent.
Financial markets in mainland China were shut for the festival, while Hong Kong markets were closed for it on Thursday.
On Friday, Japan’s TOPIX advanced 1 percent to pare its weekly losses to 0.3 percent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.5 percent, down 0.6 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday rose 1 percent, paring its weekly losses to 0.3 percent.
India’s SENSEX on Friday added 1 percent, rising 1.3 percent for the week. The NIFTY 50 on Friday rose by the same daily amount, up 1.4 percent weekly.
The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index on Friday slipped 0.07 percent, down 1.3 percent for the week.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase