AIRLINES
Lufthansa bailout approved
Deutsche Lufthansa AG shareholders on Thursday backed a 9 billion euro (US$10.1 billion) government bailout, securing the future of Germany’s flagship airline after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan, backed by 98 percent of the shareholder capital that cast a vote at the online meeting, would see Berlin take a 20 percent stake in Lufthansa and two board seats. Lufthansa shares closed 7.1 percent higher after top shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele dropped objections to the deal. Also on Thursday, EU regulators approved Lufthansa’s 6 billion euro recapitalization, part of the bailout deal, subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks and some acquisitions until state support is repaid. German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said it was clear that with the state holding a minority stake, Lufthansa would remain an independent company, but the deal made it possible to prevent a hostile takeover.
RETAIL
H&M posts US$700m loss
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) posted its first quarterly loss in more than a decade as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Swedish clothing retailer to close of many of its stores. The pretax loss amounted to 6.48 billion kronor (US$700 million) in the three months through May. Analysts had expected a loss of 6.1 billion kronor. H&M gave a mixed bag of positive and negative news. The sales decline moderated to 25 percent so far this month from 50 percent in the past quarter. H&M added that it would close more shops, targeting a net decrease in its store count this year of 40. However, its long-term issue of holding too much inventory is still haunting the company. H&M is laying the groundwork for a debut issue of bonds and it said it set up an extra commercial paper program to be able to borrow in currencies other than Swedish kronor.
MEXICO
Central bank cuts rate
Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate to the lowest in almost four years to counter its worst economic crisis since the 1930s. Banco de Mexico, or Banxico, lowered its policy rate by half a percentage point to 5 percent in a unanimous decision, as forecast by all 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The decision is the fourth such cut since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. The Mexican economy would shrink 10.5 percent this year, more than peers such as Brazil, Russia, South Africa and India, according to the IMF. Despite that, swaps traders are betting that Banxico would not lower the rate below 4.25 percent, as the inflation outlook worsens.
FINANCE
Visa may cut Wirecard
Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc are considering revoking Wirecard AG’s ability to process payments on their networks in a move that would cause further pain for the firm after it started insolvency proceedings. The world’s largest payment networks have begun reaching out to some Wirecard clients to prepare them for the possibility, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is not public. Wirecard helps businesses around the world accept electronic payments from customers, so its relationships with Visa and Mastercard — and being able to process payments with the companies — are critical to its business. Wirecard filed for insolvency on Thursday, citing over-indebtedness and inability to assure it can continue as a going concern.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December