CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) and 16 other banks granted Innolux Corp (群創) a syndicated loan of NT$37.5 billion (NT$1.27 billion) to help the LCD panel maker boost its operating capital, CTBC said on Wednesday.
CTBC Bank is the syndicated loan’s lead arranger, with four state-run banks — Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) — acting as the joint mandated arrangers, they said in a joint statement.
The syndicated loan was 160 percent oversubscribed as Innolux had intended to borrow NT$30 billion, CTBC said in the statement.
The loan would help Innolux repay its debt, improve its working capital and strengthen its cash position to weather the industrial slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.
CTBC said it has built a long-term partnership with Innolux and remains confident about its competitiveness and financial strength, despite heightening competition in the industry, new capacity from China, postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and lingering uncertainty due to the pandemic, it added.
The Innolux deal is CTBC Bank’s second major syndicated loan this year after it helped arrange a NT$9 billion loan for HTC Corp (宏達電) on Monday.
Earlier this month, 22 banks led by Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行) and Mega Bank offered a syndicated loan of NT$48.5 billing to Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, to fund its expansion and the acquisition of US firm Kemet Corp.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December