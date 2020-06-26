Coronavirus shutdowns have made for a grim global outlook this year, but the IMF on Wednesday said if things go right, the recovery could come sooner than projected in their main forecast.
The situation could also deteriorate beyond the tough figures given in the World Economic Outlook, which project a global contraction of 4.9 percent, followed by a recovery of 5.4 percent next year.
An IMF report on Saturday last week said that there are high levels of uncertainty around the forecast, but also offered two alternative scenarios, one of which allows for the possibility the downturn might not be quite as terrible.
At the time of the April forecast, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said her team “very strongly felt that the uncertainty was predominantly on the downside. This time round, we have both an upside risk, and a downside scenario.”
There is “the upside possibility that you might have better news on treatments and vaccines and, you know, economies can recover much faster,” she said.
However, she said that “the downside risks are also quite severe.”
One possibility is a second major outbreak takes place early next year, with new measures imposed to contain the spread that would be less disruptive than those used this year.
Even with additional fiscal support from governments, “the outbreak is assumed to cause further longer-lived damage to the supply side of economies (“scarring”) starting in 2022, as increased bankruptcies lead to capital destruction, temporary slowing in productivity growth and a temporary increase in trend unemployment,” this month’s report said.
In that case, the global economy would see growth of just 0.5 percent next year.
The other possibility is that the recovery is faster than forecast, as effective containment of the virus leads to “less precautionary behavior by households and firms once the lockdowns are lifted,” it said.
It also assumes governments continue the spending measures to support businesses and households with “no partial rollback in response to the improved outlook.”
That would mean a smaller downturn of 4.5 percent for this year, and a faster recovery next year, with 8.4 percent global growth.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands