Wirecard ex-CEO detained

Wirecard AG’s former CEO Markus Braun has been bailed after being detained by Munich prosecutors as the scandal over 1.9 billion euros (US$2.15 billion) that went missing from the German fintech company prompted probes into suspected market manipulation and false accounting. Braun, who resigned last week, turned himself in on Monday evening in Munich as part of a probe into the company’s accounting practices, prosecutors said in a statement. At a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, he was granted bail of 5 million euros.

FRANCE

Industrial confidence rises

Industrial confidence this month rose from depths plumbed during the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown, although not by as much as expected, a monthly survey showed yesterday. The INSEE official statistics agency said its index of industrial morale rose to 77 from 71 last month, when the country began emerging from a nationwide lockdown that had closed shops, restaurants and factories. While up from a record low of 68 hit in April, the result remained well below pre-pandemic levels of about 101.

TECHNOLOGY

Google to invest in Poland

Google plans to invest up to US$2 billion in a data hub in Poland, a leading Polish business daily reported yesterday. “The Google Cloud region in Warsaw is the largest investment in this type of infrastructure in Poland,” Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud’s business development director for Poland and the region, told Puls Biznesu. Although she did not provide a specific sum, the report said it would be between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion.

CANADA

Housing price drop forecast

The nation’s major cities are expected to post broad declines in home prices, resales and construction this year as a result of the pandemic, with a tentative recovery expected over the next two years, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Tuesday. Across Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton, housing starts, sales and price growth would remain below last year’s levels throughout this year, the housing and mortgage insurance agency said.

AUTOMAKERS

Volkswagen eyeing Europcar

Volkswagen AG is exploring an offer for Europcar Mobility Group, people familiar with the matter said. Volkswagen’s considerations are at an early stage, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Volkswagen is considering a deal to expand its mobility services offerings, including rental and leasing programs for new and used electric cars, the people said. Europcar would give Volkswagen access to additional sales channels for its emerging electric fleet.

ENERGY

Japan seeks wind farm bids

Japan yesterday officially launched its effort to seek participants in the nation’s first auction for a floating offshore wind farm. The economy and land ministries would select the winner of the auction around June next year to construct the floating turbines off Nagasaki Prefecture, a joint statement said. The deadline for bidding is Dec. 24. The winning bids are to be chosen after consulting with experts on the feasibility and efficiency of the proposed business plans, a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry spokesman said.