FINANCIALS
Wirecard ex-CEO detained
Wirecard AG’s former CEO Markus Braun has been bailed after being detained by Munich prosecutors as the scandal over 1.9 billion euros (US$2.15 billion) that went missing from the German fintech company prompted probes into suspected market manipulation and false accounting. Braun, who resigned last week, turned himself in on Monday evening in Munich as part of a probe into the company’s accounting practices, prosecutors said in a statement. At a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, he was granted bail of 5 million euros.
FRANCE
Industrial confidence rises
Industrial confidence this month rose from depths plumbed during the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown, although not by as much as expected, a monthly survey showed yesterday. The INSEE official statistics agency said its index of industrial morale rose to 77 from 71 last month, when the country began emerging from a nationwide lockdown that had closed shops, restaurants and factories. While up from a record low of 68 hit in April, the result remained well below pre-pandemic levels of about 101.
TECHNOLOGY
Google to invest in Poland
Google plans to invest up to US$2 billion in a data hub in Poland, a leading Polish business daily reported yesterday. “The Google Cloud region in Warsaw is the largest investment in this type of infrastructure in Poland,” Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud’s business development director for Poland and the region, told Puls Biznesu. Although she did not provide a specific sum, the report said it would be between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion.
CANADA
Housing price drop forecast
The nation’s major cities are expected to post broad declines in home prices, resales and construction this year as a result of the pandemic, with a tentative recovery expected over the next two years, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Tuesday. Across Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton, housing starts, sales and price growth would remain below last year’s levels throughout this year, the housing and mortgage insurance agency said.
AUTOMAKERS
Volkswagen eyeing Europcar
Volkswagen AG is exploring an offer for Europcar Mobility Group, people familiar with the matter said. Volkswagen’s considerations are at an early stage, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Volkswagen is considering a deal to expand its mobility services offerings, including rental and leasing programs for new and used electric cars, the people said. Europcar would give Volkswagen access to additional sales channels for its emerging electric fleet.
ENERGY
Japan seeks wind farm bids
Japan yesterday officially launched its effort to seek participants in the nation’s first auction for a floating offshore wind farm. The economy and land ministries would select the winner of the auction around June next year to construct the floating turbines off Nagasaki Prefecture, a joint statement said. The deadline for bidding is Dec. 24. The winning bids are to be chosen after consulting with experts on the feasibility and efficiency of the proposed business plans, a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry spokesman said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of