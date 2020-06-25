Historic silver, crystal and even towels sold at auction by the Paris Ritz hotel were snapped up for a total of 1.7 million euros (US$1.9 million), more than four times the pre-sale estimate, the Artcurial auctioneers said on Tuesday.
About 1,500 lots of bed linen to bathrobes and ashtrays were sold to buyers from 25 countries, after more than 500 people registered online for the luxury sell-off.
The famous hotel on Place Vendome in the French capital was a favorite of icons such as actress Audrey Hepburn, fashion designer Coco Chanel and author Ernest Hemingway, who “liberated” its bar when the Allies retook the city during World War II.
Photo: Reuters
Among the used items on sale, a 12-plate “Marthe service” commissioned by Cesar Ritz in 1898 for the opening of the hotel was sold for 13,000 euros, 45 times the estimate.
Christofle serving trollies also sold well, while champagne buckets brought in up to 11,700 euros, 58 times the auction estimate.
The auction had been originally scheduled to take place in April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Separately, the cover of a Tintin story that satirized Adolf Hitler’s German expansionism could go for more than 350,000 euros when it comes up for auction in Paris on Saturday.
In King Ottakar’s Sceptre, the boy detective’s Belgian creator Herge was taking a dig at the Nazi leader after his annexation of Austria in 1938.
Tintin and his faithful hound, Snowy, find themselves trying to foil a plot by spies to overthrow the king of the fictional Balkan land of Syldavia.
The cover shows Tintin tripping as he gets out of the plane in Prague and having to grab his new friend Professor Alembick’s beard to right himself.
The drawing is part of a major sale of classic cartoon images at Artcurial auction house in the French capital, which was postponed in March because of the pandemic.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of