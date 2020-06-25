Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that the nation would from next year increase taxes on high earners, the first hike in decades, as he laid out measures to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the public in a lengthy televised speech, Putin said the country is facing huge economic challenges after the epidemic and associated restrictions on business.
A week before the nation votes for constitutional changes that give him the possibility to run for president two more times, Putin praised Russians for coming through “the most dangerous stage of the epidemic.”
Photo: Reuters
“In all, we have forced the epidemic to retreat ... but the virus is still dangerous,” he said. “The fight against the epidemic is ongoing.”
Russia ranks third in the world for the total number of cases, with nearly 600,000 people having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
However, it has reported a considerably lower number of deaths associated with the infection than other countries where the epidemic was severe, with the total toll at 8,359.
Announcing an extension of the government’s financial aid to families and healthcare workers, Putin suddenly suggested that the nation’s income tax policy be changed to finance treatment of children with rare diseases.
Putin said that from Jan. 1 next year, the tax rate would rise from 13 percent to 15 percent on income of more than 5 million rubles (US$72,400), in Russia’s first move away from a flat tax rate introduced in 2001.
“Since 2001, we have had a flat tax. Its introduction at the time allowed us to take incomes out of the shadows, to make taxation easier,” he said.
“But now with a better quality of administration and the introduction of digital technologies, we can spread the tax burden in a differential way and direct the additional funds towards solving specific and important issues,” he said.
The extra revenues would be used for “treating children with severe rare diseases,” buying expensive medication and funding complicated surgeries, Putin said.
He said the 15 percent tax would only be applied to income people make on top of the 5 million ruble mark, not their entire income.
Russia’s economic output fell 12 percent year-on-year in April and 10.9 percent last month, according to the government.
The central bank predicted that Russia would not return to pre-crisis levels of growth before 2022.
“The past months have been a time of massive challenges and difficult trials,” Putin said.
“In essence, a global recession has begun... the depth of this crisis is yet to be evaluated,” he said. “For Russia this is also a serious challenge.”
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of