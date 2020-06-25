Russia to hike taxes on high earners after coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that the nation would from next year increase taxes on high earners, the first hike in decades, as he laid out measures to tackle the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the public in a lengthy televised speech, Putin said the country is facing huge economic challenges after the epidemic and associated restrictions on business.

A week before the nation votes for constitutional changes that give him the possibility to run for president two more times, Putin praised Russians for coming through “the most dangerous stage of the epidemic.”



“In all, we have forced the epidemic to retreat ... but the virus is still dangerous,” he said. “The fight against the epidemic is ongoing.”

Russia ranks third in the world for the total number of cases, with nearly 600,000 people having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

However, it has reported a considerably lower number of deaths associated with the infection than other countries where the epidemic was severe, with the total toll at 8,359.

Announcing an extension of the government’s financial aid to families and healthcare workers, Putin suddenly suggested that the nation’s income tax policy be changed to finance treatment of children with rare diseases.

Putin said that from Jan. 1 next year, the tax rate would rise from 13 percent to 15 percent on income of more than 5 million rubles (US$72,400), in Russia’s first move away from a flat tax rate introduced in 2001.

“Since 2001, we have had a flat tax. Its introduction at the time allowed us to take incomes out of the shadows, to make taxation easier,” he said.

“But now with a better quality of administration and the introduction of digital technologies, we can spread the tax burden in a differential way and direct the additional funds towards solving specific and important issues,” he said.

The extra revenues would be used for “treating children with severe rare diseases,” buying expensive medication and funding complicated surgeries, Putin said.

He said the 15 percent tax would only be applied to income people make on top of the 5 million ruble mark, not their entire income.

Russia’s economic output fell 12 percent year-on-year in April and 10.9 percent last month, according to the government.

The central bank predicted that Russia would not return to pre-crisis levels of growth before 2022.

“The past months have been a time of massive challenges and difficult trials,” Putin said.

“In essence, a global recession has begun... the depth of this crisis is yet to be evaluated,” he said. “For Russia this is also a serious challenge.”