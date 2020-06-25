GNC files for bankruptcy protection

DUAL-TRACK STRATEGY: The Chapter 11 filing would allow the health and wellness company to operate while restructuring its balance sheet as it also seeks a buyer

Bloomberg





GNC Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy protection late on Tuesday with the aim of selling itself and closing stores after its latest effort to manage its debt load unraveled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and wellness company’s Chapter 11 petition filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware allows the retailer to keep operating while it pursues a dual-track process to restructure its balance sheet in a standalone plan or complete a sale, it said in a statement.

GNC entered into the process with support from a majority of its secured lenders and an affiliate of its largest shareholder, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co, the Pittsburgh-based company said in the statement. The agreement also includes its largest vendor and joint venture partner, IVC.

Certain lenders also provided US$130 million in additional liquidity to financially support the company through its proposed restructuring.

The company’s pre-negotiated plan would shutter stores as it looks to emerge leaner.

It also reached an agreement in principle to market and sell itself through a court-supervised process, with an initial bidding price of US$760 million, subject to court approval.

A higher bid could be presented and accepted, and would be implemented instead of just the standalone plan transaction, it said.

With the support of its lenders and stakeholders, GNC expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or complete a sale that would allow the business to exit from its restructuring process by the fall.

The company’s US and international franchise partners and its corporate operations in Ireland, which are separate legal entities, are not part of the bankruptcy.

GNC has been led since September 2017 by CEO Ken Martindale.

The former head of Rite Aid Stores was brought in more than a year after the abrupt exit of former CEO Michael Archbold amid falling revenue and a strategic review that included the debt load and a potential sale of the company.

Martindale failed to arrest the revenue decline, and this year’s first quarter included a US$200 million net loss.

GNC has struggled in recent years, clawing its way out of difficulty in February 2018, when it refinanced its loans and lined up a US$300 million investment from Harbin.

Over the past year, it started to reduce its store-count, while investing in its online and omnichannel presence. As part of the bankruptcy restructuring, GNC would seek to speed up closures of at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

“This acceleration will allow GNC to invest in the appropriate areas to evolve for the future, better positioning the company to meet current and future consumer demand around the world,” it said.

The chain sells health and nutrition products worldwide, including vitamins, supplements, minerals, herbs, sports nutrition, diet and energy supplements.

It has about 5,200 retail locations throughout the US, including about 1,600 Rite Aid store-within-a-store locations, as well as operations in about 50 international markets.