FOOD MAKERS
Candy names to be changed
Nestle SA is to change the name of two popular Australian confectionery products, Red Skins and Chicos sweets, the food and beverage giant said yesterday, amid a global debate over racial inequality. The move is part of the corporate world’s reckoning with the treatment of African Americans, following anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis late last month. “Redskin” is a slang term widely deemed offensive that refers to Native Americans, while “chico,” which translates to “boy” in Spanish, can be offensive to those of Latin American descent.
FRANCE
PMI jumps nearly 20 points
The economy’s revival from the country’s COVID-19 lockdown appears stronger than anticipated, with a measure of private-sector activity showing growth for the first time in four months. IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) jumped to 51.3 this month from 32.1 last month, beating economists’ expectations for 46.8. The individual gauges for manufacturing and services also climbed above the 50 key level. The reading echoes an analysis by Insee, the country’s statistics office, that the economy is getting back toward normal levels of activity faster.
TECHNOLOGY
Softbank to sell shares
Softbank Group Corp yesterday said it would sell T-Mobile USA Inc shares worth more than US$21 billion as it sheds assets to shore up its financial health. The move came a month after Softbank announced an US$8.9 billion annual net loss, hit hard by troubles with its unicorn investments, including WeWork, as well as market plunges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Softbank, which holds about 24 percent of the US telecom, said it would sell up to 198.3 million of more than 300 million shares in a transaction involving the telecom itself. T-Mobile shares on Monday closed at US$106.60, suggesting the sale would net Softbank more than US$21 billion.
JAPAN
UK given short deadline
The UK has just six weeks to finish negotiating a post-Brexit deal with the country if it wants an agreement ratified this year, Tokyo’s chief negotiator has said in an interview. Speaking to the Financial Times, Hiroshi Matsuura said the short timeline would mean both sides have to “limit their ambitions,” suggesting that goals set by London might be unachievable. “To avoid a gap in January, we must pass this in the autumn session of the Diet,” Matsuura told the paper, referring to the Japanese parliament. “That means we must complete negotiations by the end of July,” he said.
EUROPEAN UNION
Vehicles sales to drop 25%
European vehicle sales are forecast to drop by a record 25 percent this year after the pandemic shuttered factories and showrooms, leading to a collapse in demand. Sales in the bloc are expected to fall to 9.6 million vehicles from 12.8 million last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday in its first forecast since January, before COVID-19 hit the region. That is the lowest number of vehicles sold in seven years, when the industry was emerging from a years-long decline after the 2008 financial crisis, and the steepest percentage drop ever. In the US, Ford Motor Co forecast a US$5 billion loss for the three months through this month.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of