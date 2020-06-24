World Business Quick Take

FOOD MAKERS

Candy names to be changed

Nestle SA is to change the name of two popular Australian confectionery products, Red Skins and Chicos sweets, the food and beverage giant said yesterday, amid a global debate over racial inequality. The move is part of the corporate world’s reckoning with the treatment of African Americans, following anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis late last month. “Redskin” is a slang term widely deemed offensive that refers to Native Americans, while “chico,” which translates to “boy” in Spanish, can be offensive to those of Latin American descent.

FRANCE

PMI jumps nearly 20 points

The economy’s revival from the country’s COVID-19 lockdown appears stronger than anticipated, with a measure of private-sector activity showing growth for the first time in four months. IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) jumped to 51.3 this month from 32.1 last month, beating economists’ expectations for 46.8. The individual gauges for manufacturing and services also climbed above the 50 key level. The reading echoes an analysis by Insee, the country’s statistics office, that the economy is getting back toward normal levels of activity faster.

TECHNOLOGY

Softbank to sell shares

Softbank Group Corp yesterday said it would sell T-Mobile USA Inc shares worth more than US$21 billion as it sheds assets to shore up its financial health. The move came a month after Softbank announced an US$8.9 billion annual net loss, hit hard by troubles with its unicorn investments, including WeWork, as well as market plunges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Softbank, which holds about 24 percent of the US telecom, said it would sell up to 198.3 million of more than 300 million shares in a transaction involving the telecom itself. T-Mobile shares on Monday closed at US$106.60, suggesting the sale would net Softbank more than US$21 billion.

JAPAN

UK given short deadline

The UK has just six weeks to finish negotiating a post-Brexit deal with the country if it wants an agreement ratified this year, Tokyo’s chief negotiator has said in an interview. Speaking to the Financial Times, Hiroshi Matsuura said the short timeline would mean both sides have to “limit their ambitions,” suggesting that goals set by London might be unachievable. “To avoid a gap in January, we must pass this in the autumn session of the Diet,” Matsuura told the paper, referring to the Japanese parliament. “That means we must complete negotiations by the end of July,” he said.

EUROPEAN UNION

Vehicles sales to drop 25%

European vehicle sales are forecast to drop by a record 25 percent this year after the pandemic shuttered factories and showrooms, leading to a collapse in demand. Sales in the bloc are expected to fall to 9.6 million vehicles from 12.8 million last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday in its first forecast since January, before COVID-19 hit the region. That is the lowest number of vehicles sold in seven years, when the industry was emerging from a years-long decline after the 2008 financial crisis, and the steepest percentage drop ever. In the US, Ford Motor Co forecast a US$5 billion loss for the three months through this month.