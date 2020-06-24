The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) faces hefty fines for alleged misconduct in the sale of pension products, regulators said yesterday, the latest in a flurry of scandals to rock the country’s finance industry.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) accused the bank of receiving A$22 million (US$15 million) in prohibited payments from a subsidiary, Colonial First State Investments Ltd, to promote its retirement fund to clients.
The corporate regulator said that CBA, the country’s largest lender, sold the product to 390,000 clients via bank tellers and online over the six years to June 30 last year.
The maximum fine for each contravention of the law is A$1 million, and ASIC said it was pursuing financial penalties against both CBA and Colonial.
It did not reveal how many breaches it was alleging.
ASIC Deputy Chair Daniel Crennan said the case arose from a referral from a major inquiry into the banking industry — which last year exposed rampant malpractice across the highly profitable sector.
The Royal Commission found banks had charged fees to dead people and to others for no services at all, used aggressive sales tactics and provided poor advice that led to significant financial upheaval for clients.
ASIC alleged that Colonial’s payments to CBA amounted to “conflicted remuneration,” which is banned, as they could have influenced the product recommendations or financial advice that CBA gave to clients.
In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange late on Monday, CBA acknowledged the civil proceedings and said it was “reviewing ASIC’s claim.”
All of Australia’s biggest banks have reported significant hits to profits as they reimburse hundreds of millions of Australian dollars to wronged clients in the wake of the Royal Commission.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of