CBA facing fines in latest scandal

AFP, SYDNEY





The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) faces hefty fines for alleged misconduct in the sale of pension products, regulators said yesterday, the latest in a flurry of scandals to rock the country’s finance industry.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) accused the bank of receiving A$22 million (US$15 million) in prohibited payments from a subsidiary, Colonial First State Investments Ltd, to promote its retirement fund to clients.

The corporate regulator said that CBA, the country’s largest lender, sold the product to 390,000 clients via bank tellers and online over the six years to June 30 last year.

The maximum fine for each contravention of the law is A$1 million, and ASIC said it was pursuing financial penalties against both CBA and Colonial.

It did not reveal how many breaches it was alleging.

ASIC Deputy Chair Daniel Crennan said the case arose from a referral from a major inquiry into the banking industry — which last year exposed rampant malpractice across the highly profitable sector.

The Royal Commission found banks had charged fees to dead people and to others for no services at all, used aggressive sales tactics and provided poor advice that led to significant financial upheaval for clients.

ASIC alleged that Colonial’s payments to CBA amounted to “conflicted remuneration,” which is banned, as they could have influenced the product recommendations or financial advice that CBA gave to clients.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange late on Monday, CBA acknowledged the civil proceedings and said it was “reviewing ASIC’s claim.”

All of Australia’s biggest banks have reported significant hits to profits as they reimburse hundreds of millions of Australian dollars to wronged clients in the wake of the Royal Commission.