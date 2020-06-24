EQUITIES
TAIEX passes 11,600
The TAIEX continued to gain momentum yesterday, closing above the nearest technical resistance point of 11,600, as the market remained awash in liquidity. The bellwether electronics sector continued to lead gains on the broader market, with strong buying in select “Apple concept stocks,” until some profit-taking emerged, capping the upturn on the main board by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 39.43 points, or 0.34 percent, at 11,612.36. Turnover totaled NT$204.15 billion (US$6.9 billion), while foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$3.81 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TRAVEL
Star Travel to pare capital
Star Travel Corp (燦星國際旅行社) is to reduce its capital by 39.404 percent to pare down accumulated losses, the leading travel agency said yesterday after its board of directors approved the proposal. The company plans to cut its capitalization by NT$72 million to NT$110 million to create a more efficient capital structure, it said. As of Dec. 31 last year, the company’s accumulated losses reached NT$106 million. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported net losses of NT$28.78 million, compared with net losses of NT$23.1 million in the same period last year. Revenue in the first five months of this year totaled NT$112.02 million, down 85.47 percent annually.
RESTAURANTS
TTFB to offer NT$10 payout
Shareholders of Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates several restaurant chains, yesterday approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per common share, driving its payout ratio to 64.47 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$15.51 last year. TTFB’s net profit last year increased 2.25 percent year-on-year to NT$360 million on revenue of NT$4.9 billion. The company said that the market environment is challenging this year because of COVID-19 and that it would focus mainly on the domestic market, where the virus situation is easing and the government is moving to revitalize the economy.
AUTOMAKERS
Sanyang elects new board
Automobile and motorcycle manufacturer Sanyang Industry Co (三陽工業) yesterday completed the election of a new board of directors at its annual general meeting in Taipei, with Wu Chin-yuan (吳清源) retaining his position as chairman and member of the board. Wu said the company would this year focus on improving quality and its product portfolio to create more value for its shareholders. Shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1 per common share. Sanyang reported that net profit last year grew 66.93 percent annually to NT$2.19 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.71, while revenue rose 6.09 percent to NT$33.38 billion.
ELECTRONICS
PCB output edges up
Taiwanese printed circuit board (PCB) makers generated NT$136.9 billion in output from their operations at home and in China in the first quarter of this year, a slight increase of 0.5 percent from NT$136.2 billion in the same period last year, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association said in a report yesterday. The association attributed the increase to companies focusing on mid and high-end PCB products, even though the industry faces uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Output in the second quarter is forecast to reach NT$155.2 billion, it said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of