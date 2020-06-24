Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX passes 11,600

The TAIEX continued to gain momentum yesterday, closing above the nearest technical resistance point of 11,600, as the market remained awash in liquidity. The bellwether electronics sector continued to lead gains on the broader market, with strong buying in select “Apple concept stocks,” until some profit-taking emerged, capping the upturn on the main board by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 39.43 points, or 0.34 percent, at 11,612.36. Turnover totaled NT$204.15 billion (US$6.9 billion), while foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$3.81 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TRAVEL

Star Travel to pare capital

Star Travel Corp (燦星國際旅行社) is to reduce its capital by 39.404 percent to pare down accumulated losses, the leading travel agency said yesterday after its board of directors approved the proposal. The company plans to cut its capitalization by NT$72 million to NT$110 million to create a more efficient capital structure, it said. As of Dec. 31 last year, the company’s accumulated losses reached NT$106 million. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported net losses of NT$28.78 million, compared with net losses of NT$23.1 million in the same period last year. Revenue in the first five months of this year totaled NT$112.02 million, down 85.47 percent annually.

RESTAURANTS

TTFB to offer NT$10 payout

Shareholders of Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates several restaurant chains, yesterday approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per common share, driving its payout ratio to 64.47 percent based on the company’s earnings per share of NT$15.51 last year. TTFB’s net profit last year increased 2.25 percent year-on-year to NT$360 million on revenue of NT$4.9 billion. The company said that the market environment is challenging this year because of COVID-19 and that it would focus mainly on the domestic market, where the virus situation is easing and the government is moving to revitalize the economy.

AUTOMAKERS

Sanyang elects new board

Automobile and motorcycle manufacturer Sanyang Industry Co (三陽工業) yesterday completed the election of a new board of directors at its annual general meeting in Taipei, with Wu Chin-yuan (吳清源) retaining his position as chairman and member of the board. Wu said the company would this year focus on improving quality and its product portfolio to create more value for its shareholders. Shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1 per common share. Sanyang reported that net profit last year grew 66.93 percent annually to NT$2.19 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.71, while revenue rose 6.09 percent to NT$33.38 billion.

ELECTRONICS

PCB output edges up

Taiwanese printed circuit board (PCB) makers generated NT$136.9 billion in output from their operations at home and in China in the first quarter of this year, a slight increase of 0.5 percent from NT$136.2 billion in the same period last year, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association said in a report yesterday. The association attributed the increase to companies focusing on mid and high-end PCB products, even though the industry faces uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Output in the second quarter is forecast to reach NT$155.2 billion, it said.