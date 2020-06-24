Scoot Tigerair Pte, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, on Monday announced that it would resume flights between Taipei and Singapore on July 5.
The budget airline said it would deploy a Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the Sunday service, with the plane departing Singapore at 9am and taking off from Taipei at 3:05pm.
“We will strictly follow disease prevention measures to ensure the health and safety of the cabin crew and passengers, so that passengers can feel safe traveling with us. This will include taking passengers’ temperatures before boarding and ensuring that they wear masks throughout the flight,” the airline said.
Passengers are also to be seated according to social distancing guidelines, it said, adding that to reduce personal contact, passengers would be encouraged to check in online and submit health declaration forms in advance.
Each passenger would be given a sanitary kit containing wet napkins, disinfectants and masks, it said, adding that lavatories would be cleaned and disinfected three times every hour.
Passengers would be required to observe quarantine requirements in Taiwan and Singapore upon arrival, the airline said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center has listed Singapore as one of four medium-risk countries eligible for a shortened quarantine period.
Business travelers from Singapore must take a polymerase chain reaction test on the seventh day after their arrival in Taiwan.
If they test negative, they would be asked to observe self-health management until they leave the country, the center said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of