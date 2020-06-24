Scoot Tigerair to resume weekly service on July 5

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Scoot Tigerair Pte, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, on Monday announced that it would resume flights between Taipei and Singapore on July 5.

The budget airline said it would deploy a Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the Sunday service, with the plane departing Singapore at 9am and taking off from Taipei at 3:05pm.

“We will strictly follow disease prevention measures to ensure the health and safety of the cabin crew and passengers, so that passengers can feel safe traveling with us. This will include taking passengers’ temperatures before boarding and ensuring that they wear masks throughout the flight,” the airline said.

Passengers are also to be seated according to social distancing guidelines, it said, adding that to reduce personal contact, passengers would be encouraged to check in online and submit health declaration forms in advance.

Each passenger would be given a sanitary kit containing wet napkins, disinfectants and masks, it said, adding that lavatories would be cleaned and disinfected three times every hour.

Passengers would be required to observe quarantine requirements in Taiwan and Singapore upon arrival, the airline said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center has listed Singapore as one of four medium-risk countries eligible for a shortened quarantine period.

Business travelers from Singapore must take a polymerase chain reaction test on the seventh day after their arrival in Taiwan.

If they test negative, they would be asked to observe self-health management until they leave the country, the center said.