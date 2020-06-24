Taishin chairman ‘advised to let it go,’ drop CHB feud

‘NO GOOD’: ‘Wealth Magazine’ chairman Hsieh Chin-ho said Taishin Financial’s fight with the Ministry of Finance for control of CHB only serves to limit growth

Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河), chairman of the Chinese-language Wealth Magazine, yesterday said that he advised Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) to sell its stake in state-run Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行), increasing speculation that Taishin Financial might end its battle with the government over control of the bank.

Taishin Financial, the largest shareholder, with a 22.5 percent stake, last week won all three independent director seats on CHB’s board and said it would prioritize overseeing the lender’s operations.

Hsieh said that when he met with Taishin Financial chairman Thomas Wu (吳東亮) a few weeks ago, he recommended that Wu drop the management rights dispute with the Ministry of Finance, which controls a 20 percent stake.

“I advised Wu to let it go, as the fight serves no good except to limit growth for CHB and Taishin Financial,” Hsieh said at a forum on the financial sector in the post-pandemic era.

Neither Taishin Financial nor CHB have made the top 10 in their industry in terms of capitalization, while E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) ranks No. 5, not counting mergers and acquisitions, Hsieh said.

Domestic financial institutions should seek to grow into serious international players by augmenting their capitalization, he added.

MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, set a good example by becoming the nation’s third-largest listed company with capitalization approaching NT$1 trillion (US$33.74 billion) after its competitiveness won the recognition of global funds, Hsieh said, adding that local financial firms should do the same by boosting their scale and earnings ability.

Taishin Financial has failed to gain regulatory approval when attempting over the years to expand its economic scale due to its relatively weak capitalization.

The Financial Supervisory Commission has made it clear that Taishin Financial cannot acquire Prudential Life Insurance Taiwan (保德信人壽) given its capital ratio, saying that CHB has proven to be a weakness in its calculations.

Likewise, boardroom tensions and uncertainty have contributed to CHB’s lagging performance, although it was a first-tier company years ago, Hsieh said.

The upcoming entry of three Web-only banks would make the field more competitive, a survey by PwC Taiwan found.

The coronavirus would prompt conventional banking institutions to accelerate the process of digitalization, while building up trust from customers, PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan financial services leader Richard Watanabe (吳偉臺) told the forum.