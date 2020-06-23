World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

Facebook to take over lease

Facebook Inc is considering taking over Neiman Marcus’ retail space at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Women’s Wear Daily reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter it did not identify. The operator of high-end department stores filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 7, which would allow it to back out of its 17,466m2 store lease free of penalties. If Facebook takes over the space, it would add to the lease the tech giant signed last year for more than 139,355m2 of space in the same development. Related Companies, a codeveloper of Hudson Yards, and Facebook did not respond to Women’s Wear Daily’s requests for comment.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung shift rumored

Samsung Electronics Co is planning to shift much of its display production from China to Ho Chi Minh City this year, Vietnamese state media reported on Friday, although the South Korean tech giant said those reports were untrue. The newspaper Tuoi Tre reported that Samsung would be relocating display production from China citing an announcement on the Web site of Samsung Vietnam, but the parent company in Seoul said that the reports were “groundless.” Samsung did not elaborate. The company is the single largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totaling US$17 billion.

UNITED KINGDOM

Poorer homes turn to credit

Lower-income households are twice as likely to have turned to credit than their better-off counterparts during the COVID-19 crisis, the Resolution Foundation said. Workers in shut-down sectors of the economy had an average of ￡1,900 (US$2,362) in savings, the think tank said in a report published yesterday. That is less than half of the ￡4,700 average held by Britons able to work from home during the pandemic. Poorer households were more likely to have eaten into their savings and increased their debt, most commonly with credit cards that carry high interest rates, it found.

BANKING

Banks offer trillions in relief

Chinese banks have offered relief on 3.9 trillion yuan (US$551.2 billion) of loans since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling small businesses and bolster an economy facing its worst slump in four decades. Lenders have postponed taking principal repayments on 1.44 trillion yuan in loans to almost 800,000 small businesses and pushed back 65.4 billion yuan in interest payments as of May 31, said a China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission official who asked not to be named for citing internal policy. Banks also rolled over 2.4 trillion yuan in financing to small businesses.

CHINA

Liquor firm takes stock title

Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co (貴州茅台) has dethroned Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, 中國工商銀行) as the mainland’s biggest stock by market value. The maker of the alcoholic beverage baijiu is now worth 1.81 trillion yuan, versus 1.78 trillion yuan for ICBC. While Moutai finished essentially flat in trading yesterday, ICBC fell 0.8 percent in Shanghai. Its Hong Kong-listed shares were adjusted ahead of a dividend payment next month. Moutai, which is also the nation’s priciest stock at 1,439 yuan apiece, has seen its shares soar about 1,350 percent in the past decade.