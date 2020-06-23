INTERNET
Facebook to take over lease
Facebook Inc is considering taking over Neiman Marcus’ retail space at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Women’s Wear Daily reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter it did not identify. The operator of high-end department stores filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 7, which would allow it to back out of its 17,466m2 store lease free of penalties. If Facebook takes over the space, it would add to the lease the tech giant signed last year for more than 139,355m2 of space in the same development. Related Companies, a codeveloper of Hudson Yards, and Facebook did not respond to Women’s Wear Daily’s requests for comment.
ELECTRONICS
Samsung shift rumored
Samsung Electronics Co is planning to shift much of its display production from China to Ho Chi Minh City this year, Vietnamese state media reported on Friday, although the South Korean tech giant said those reports were untrue. The newspaper Tuoi Tre reported that Samsung would be relocating display production from China citing an announcement on the Web site of Samsung Vietnam, but the parent company in Seoul said that the reports were “groundless.” Samsung did not elaborate. The company is the single largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totaling US$17 billion.
UNITED KINGDOM
Poorer homes turn to credit
Lower-income households are twice as likely to have turned to credit than their better-off counterparts during the COVID-19 crisis, the Resolution Foundation said. Workers in shut-down sectors of the economy had an average of ￡1,900 (US$2,362) in savings, the think tank said in a report published yesterday. That is less than half of the ￡4,700 average held by Britons able to work from home during the pandemic. Poorer households were more likely to have eaten into their savings and increased their debt, most commonly with credit cards that carry high interest rates, it found.
BANKING
Banks offer trillions in relief
Chinese banks have offered relief on 3.9 trillion yuan (US$551.2 billion) of loans since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling small businesses and bolster an economy facing its worst slump in four decades. Lenders have postponed taking principal repayments on 1.44 trillion yuan in loans to almost 800,000 small businesses and pushed back 65.4 billion yuan in interest payments as of May 31, said a China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission official who asked not to be named for citing internal policy. Banks also rolled over 2.4 trillion yuan in financing to small businesses.
CHINA
Liquor firm takes stock title
Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co (貴州茅台) has dethroned Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, 中國工商銀行) as the mainland’s biggest stock by market value. The maker of the alcoholic beverage baijiu is now worth 1.81 trillion yuan, versus 1.78 trillion yuan for ICBC. While Moutai finished essentially flat in trading yesterday, ICBC fell 0.8 percent in Shanghai. Its Hong Kong-listed shares were adjusted ahead of a dividend payment next month. Moutai, which is also the nation’s priciest stock at 1,439 yuan apiece, has seen its shares soar about 1,350 percent in the past decade.
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
The global semiconductor industry is to experience a second straight year of contraction in production value this year as the COVID-19 pandemic dampens demand for chips used in mobile phones and automotive devices, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. Demand from remote working and online learning, which boosted PC and server sales in the first half of the year, is also likely to ebb in the second half, leading to an opaque outlook for business prospects, the Taipei-based research house said in a report. Inventory issues might also return in the third quarter, while seasonal demand in the fourth quarter is uncertain, as
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of