Early South Korea export figures show shipment declines easing this month amid resilient semiconductor demand and more purchases from China, which raise some hope that the global trade slump might be bottoming out.
Average daily shipments fell 16 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the Korea Customs Service said in a report yesterday, improving from a decline that exceeded 20 percent last month.
Total semiconductor shipments, the country’s biggest source of trade income, rose 2.6 percent, while those of ships increased 36 percent. Exports to China, South Korea’s largest overseas market, climbed 15 percent.
Exports to the US fell 10 percent, while shipments to the EU dropped 14 percent and those to Japan slid 16 percent.
A smaller drop in South Korean exports, which are seen as a barometer of world trade, support signs the pandemic’s grip on the global economy might be loosening as key markets start to reopen and China’s factories increase production.
However, it is too early for full-fledged optimism given the potential for new waves of infection and the recent heightening of US-China trade tensions.
“The tensions are likely to persist, especially ahead of the US presidential election,” Korea International Trade Association researcher Mun Byung-ki said. “That’s another variable to watch for on top of fears about the second wave of infections, which could have less impact on exports than the first, though, if shutdowns can be avoided.”
More people working and studying at home have pushed up demand for South Korea’s chips amid the pandemic, while local shipbuilders are seeing a rise in orders from around the world, including the Middle East.
Shipments of wireless products such as handsets rose 11 percent, the report said.
Overall exports during the first 20 days of the month slid less than the daily average, due to there being 1.5 extra working days in the period compared with last year. Total shipments through June 20 slid just 7.5 percent, while imports fell 12 percent.
