Wirecard admits missing cash likely gone

FRAUD SUSPICIONS: Markus Braun resigned as chief executive officer after auditors Ernst & Young said that 1.9 billion euros were missing from the company’s accounts

AFP, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany





Shooting-star German payments provider Wirecard AG yesterday admitted that 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) that auditors say are missing from its accounts likely “do not exist,” fueling fraud suspicions that saw its chief executive officer resign.

The group withdrew its preliminary results for last year and the first quarter of this year, as well as financial targets for 2025, and said: “Potential effects on the annual financial accounts of previous years cannot be excluded.”

The scandal marks a stunning fall from grace for the Bavarian start-up, set up in 1999 and once seen as a darling of the financial technology scene owing to the global increase in electronic payments.

A stockbroker sits in front of a screen with news about the payment service provider Wirecard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany yesterday. Photo: AP

Wirecard’s revelation followed the resignation of the company’s founder and chief executive Markus Braun on Friday after the firm was hit with fresh fraud allegations that have left it struggling for survival.

Auditors Ernst & Young on Thursday said that 1.9 billion euros were missing from Wirecard’s accounts, and Braun resigned the next day.

“The management board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist,” Wirecard wrote in a statement.

“The company previously assumed that these trust accounts have been established for the benefit of the company in connection with the so-called third-party acquiring business and has reported them as an asset in its financial accounts,” it said.

From humble beginnings processing payments for porn and gambling sites, the firm entered Germany’s prestigious DAX 30 with great fanfare in 2018 after elbowing out traditional lender Commerzbank AG.

However, since then Wirecard has been dogged by a series of articles in the Financial Times alleging accounting irregularities in its Asian operations.

On Sunday, the Philippine central bank said that none of the missing US$2.13 billion had entered the Philippine financial system.

The names of two of the country’s biggest banks — BDO Unibank Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands — were used to try to mislead eventual investigators, it said.

BDO and BPI have said that Wirecard was neither a client nor a business partner, it added.

Wirecard’s four board members — including Braun — have been under investigation since early this month by Munich prosecutors for “market manipulation,” and its headquarters have been searched.