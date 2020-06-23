A Chinese company sued for selling nearly half a million fake and substandard N95 respirators to US buyers in April is not a certified maker of medical masks, Chinese authorities said yesterday.
Guangdong-based King Year Packaging and Printing Co Ltd (金年包裝印刷) is not on a list of enterprises approved or registered as meeting foreign standards, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.
The company had shipped three batches of purported N95 masks — needed to protect medical and other personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic — to US buyers, according to a complaint filed in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York City.
The firm allegedly falsely claimed the 495,200 masks it shipped met the N95 standard and that they were certified by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
The mask importer paid more than US$1 million for them, the complaint said.
“According to our preliminary understanding, the Chinese company involved in this case is a manufacturer of non-medical masks and is not on the list of companies certified or registered as meeting foreign standards,” the ministry said.
It was referring to a list issued by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products.
The ministry said that China has taken a series of measures to strengthen the quality control of exported epidemic-prevention materials and to regulate exports.
“China is willing to strengthen cooperation with governments including that of the United States, work together, overcome the epidemic, and build a common community of health for mankind,” it said.
A government official in April told reporters that China had confiscated more than 89 million poor-quality masks, after a slew of complaints about faulty protective gear exported worldwide.
