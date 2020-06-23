Global server shipments forecast to increase by 5% this year: TrendForce

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Global shipments of servers are expected to increase 5 percent annually this year thanks to demand fostered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday.

As the server industry slowly recovers from early disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, server original design manufacturers (ODMs) have this quarter reported a 20 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in orders, as demand has increased amid a surge in teleconferencing and media streaming, the report said.

However, due to a lower-than-expected work resumption rate at some overseas server assembly lines, server shipments this quarter are expected to increase 9 percent from a quarter earlier, it said.

Shipments for next quarter are expected to remain flat or decline slightly quarter-on-quarter, TrendForce said, adding that inventories of ODM server barebones are likely to accumulate in the third quarter.

As a result, cloud service providers are expected to reduce their orders of servers next quarter, TrendForce senior analyst Mark Liu (劉家豪) said in the report.

North American and Chinese cloud service providers would remain the main market drivers, he said.

Server barebones are partially assembled kits of server parts, which allow more customization and cost less than a fully assembled server.

Although server demand from major Chinese cloud service providers, including Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) jumped between 10 and 30 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the pace somewhat slowed this quarter due to high inventories, the report said.

Demand from China would decelerate next quarter and in the second half of the year, but that is expected to be offset by rising demand from North American cloud service providers, TrendForce said.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has trimmed its server orders this quarter to mitigate risks tied to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, the report said, adding that the company is expected to ramp up its orders as it looks to optimize its software and satisfy demand from its clients.

Microsoft Corp is also expected to increase its server orders next quarter on the back of growing teleconference software demand, it said.

Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc’s Amazon Web Services are expected to continue driving up demand for servers as they are expanding data centers in Asia where firms are increasingly turning to the cloud amid the pandemic, it added.