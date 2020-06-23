Taipei hotels likely to cut staff in H2, operator says

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





A luxury hotel operator said that hotels in Taipei would need to cut staff in the second half of the year, as relief programs are to expire later this month but a travel ban on foreign tourists is unlikely to be lifted for the rest of this year, crippling demand for hotel rooms.

Five-star hotels are unlikely to recover as well as the restaurant and tourism-related sectors, as they cater mainly to international travelers.

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) — which operates Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店), Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗酒店) and the resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County — said that it would have to let go of employees to curb losses if occupancy rates remained languid.

Occupancy at top-grade hotels in Taipei is below 20 percent even though lodging facilities in most other parts of Taiwan bounced back after the virus outbreak stabilized early this month, My Humble chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) told reporters last week.

Restaurant revenues have improved to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels and banquet facilities are expected to come out of the woods in the fourth quarter, Tsai said.

However, even if the restaurants are full every day, they would not able to make up for losses from the guestroom operations, Tsai said, adding that the company is no longer outsourcing or hiring part-time workers, and is redeploying guestroom staffers to clean restaurants and public spaces.

“Reducing headcounts would appear to be the next step to help rein in losses if business fails to improve,” Tsai said.

My Humble and its peers are calling on the government to extend rescue programs for businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis — mainly the wage and operation subsidies.

Mark Liu (劉恆昌), general manager of Taipei Marriott Hotel (台北萬豪酒店), an affiliate of the Sherwood Taipei (台北西華飯店), said that more hotels in Taipei would likely do the same as the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) and suspend guestroom operations until Taiwan removes its border controls.

Hotel room revenues for 12 premier facilities totaled NT$64.56 million (US$2.18 million) last month, a plunge of 89 percent from the same period last year, industry data showed.

Occupancy averaged 18.5 percent in the first 18 days of this month, compared with 13.5 percent last month, the data showed.