A luxury hotel operator said that hotels in Taipei would need to cut staff in the second half of the year, as relief programs are to expire later this month but a travel ban on foreign tourists is unlikely to be lifted for the rest of this year, crippling demand for hotel rooms.
Five-star hotels are unlikely to recover as well as the restaurant and tourism-related sectors, as they cater mainly to international travelers.
My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) — which operates Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店), Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗酒店) and the resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County — said that it would have to let go of employees to curb losses if occupancy rates remained languid.
Occupancy at top-grade hotels in Taipei is below 20 percent even though lodging facilities in most other parts of Taiwan bounced back after the virus outbreak stabilized early this month, My Humble chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) told reporters last week.
Restaurant revenues have improved to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels and banquet facilities are expected to come out of the woods in the fourth quarter, Tsai said.
However, even if the restaurants are full every day, they would not able to make up for losses from the guestroom operations, Tsai said, adding that the company is no longer outsourcing or hiring part-time workers, and is redeploying guestroom staffers to clean restaurants and public spaces.
“Reducing headcounts would appear to be the next step to help rein in losses if business fails to improve,” Tsai said.
My Humble and its peers are calling on the government to extend rescue programs for businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis — mainly the wage and operation subsidies.
Mark Liu (劉恆昌), general manager of Taipei Marriott Hotel (台北萬豪酒店), an affiliate of the Sherwood Taipei (台北西華飯店), said that more hotels in Taipei would likely do the same as the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) and suspend guestroom operations until Taiwan removes its border controls.
Hotel room revenues for 12 premier facilities totaled NT$64.56 million (US$2.18 million) last month, a plunge of 89 percent from the same period last year, industry data showed.
Occupancy averaged 18.5 percent in the first 18 days of this month, compared with 13.5 percent last month, the data showed.
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
The global semiconductor industry is to experience a second straight year of contraction in production value this year as the COVID-19 pandemic dampens demand for chips used in mobile phones and automotive devices, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. Demand from remote working and online learning, which boosted PC and server sales in the first half of the year, is also likely to ebb in the second half, leading to an opaque outlook for business prospects, the Taipei-based research house said in a report. Inventory issues might also return in the third quarter, while seasonal demand in the fourth quarter is uncertain, as
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of