Firm gives migrant workers cash to help local economy

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taoyuan manufacturing company has given NT$1,500 each to more than 500 of its migrant workers to promote spending and help revitalize the economy, the city government said on Saturday.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp (新光合成纖維) distributed a total of NT$780,000 in cash to migrant workers at its production plants in Taoyuan’s Jhongli (中壢) and Guanyin (觀音) districts, said Chen Chiu-mei (陳秋媚), head of the Taoyuan Department of Labor’s foreign worker affairs section.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers human resources manager Charles Chiang (江集斌) said that management decided to give the money to its migrant workers because they are the most affected by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whenever there is a lack of orders, it is always the migrant workers who bear the brunt because they have their overtime work hours cut,” Chiang said, adding that the only way for them to receive a pay higher than the minimum wage is to work overtime.

Chiang said that another reason for the cash handout was because the workers are not included in a government stimulus voucher program to boost consumer spending due to the effects of the pandemic.

The Executive Yuan’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program allows Taiwanese citizens and spouses with residency permits to buy NT$3,000 worth of vouchers for NT$1,000.

“However, there is a belief at the company that we should treat migrant workers just like our own people, so that is why our chairman came up with the idea of distributing the money,” Chiang said.

About 95 percent of the company’s migrant workers come from Vietnam, while the rest come from Thailand, Chiang said.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who on Thursday attended a Shinkong Synthetic Fibers event, said Taoyuan had 115,782 migrant workers as of the end of last month, the most of any city in Taiwan.