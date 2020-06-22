FSC tells firm to improve health before takeover

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday said that Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) should improve its financial health before making new acquisitions, after the company applied to acquire a firm.

Taishin Financial earlier this month announced that it had bid for an insurance company. It won and applied to the commission for approval to acquire the firm, but Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said the commission would ask Taishin Financial to first submit a plan on how it would enhance its financial health.

“We would like to know how Taishin Financial would improve its financial strength if it aims to conduct merger and acquisition activities,” Chuang told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Taishin Financial already holds a 22.5 percent stake in state-run Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行).

“The company could consider raising new capital by issuing new shares, or disposing of its stake in Chang Hwa Bank,” Chuang said.

The company’s banking arm, Taishin International Bank (台新銀行), reported a common equity tier-1 ratio of 9.52 percent, tier-1 capital ratio of 11.29 percent and total capital adequacy ratio of 13.93 percent as of the end of March.

The numbers were below the industry averages of 11.39 percent, 12.23 percent and 14.28 percent respectively, the commission’s data showed.

“Whenever we had questions about its low capital adequacy, Taishin attributed it to the money it spent investing in Chang Hwa Bank, saying the investment caused a heavy burden on its financial health,” Chuang said.

“However, given that Taishin also benefited from the investment, gaining plenty of cash dividends from Chang Hwa Bank, we do not think it is a good excuse,” she said.

At Chang Hwa Bank’s board of directors’ election on Friday, Ministry of Finance-appointed candidates retained majority control with five seats, while Taishin Financial secured four seats, including all three independent directors’ seats.

The FSC has long said it remains neutral in a dispute between the ministry and Taishin Financial over the management of the bank.