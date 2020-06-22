Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋), the nation’s largest real-estate broker by number of offices, on Thursday said it would raise administrative staff wages by an average of 3 percent and hire 3,000 more workers in the second half of the year.
The announcement came as Taiwan’s economy is expected to hit a low point this quarter due to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic before starting a slow recovery from next quarter.
“Although the number of furloughed workers approached 30,000 earlier this week amid the virus crisis, Evertrust is looking to strengthen its operations,” Evertrust human resource manager Tu Cheng-hung (塗振宏) said.
The company has increased wages for employees for three straight years to motivate workers and demonstrate its leadership position in the local market, Tu said.
Only 32 percent of companies in Taiwan plan to increase wages and a smaller 23 percent intend to increase staff next quarter, Tu said, citing surveys by online job banks.
Evertrust believes people are the most important capital for any company, and it welcomes young graduates to join the trade, Tu said.
The property market is expected to come out of the woods from next quarter after holding resilient during the pandemic, assisted by record-low interest rates and ample liquidity, Evertrust said.
Taiwanese investors deem real-estate properties as the best defense against market volatility and are willing to lower return expectations in difficult times, a survey by the broker found.
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.