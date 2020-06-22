Evertrust seeks to increase wages and hire 3,000 workers

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋), the nation’s largest real-estate broker by number of offices, on Thursday said it would raise administrative staff wages by an average of 3 percent and hire 3,000 more workers in the second half of the year.

The announcement came as Taiwan’s economy is expected to hit a low point this quarter due to the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic before starting a slow recovery from next quarter.

“Although the number of furloughed workers approached 30,000 earlier this week amid the virus crisis, Evertrust is looking to strengthen its operations,” Evertrust human resource manager Tu Cheng-hung (塗振宏) said.

The company has increased wages for employees for three straight years to motivate workers and demonstrate its leadership position in the local market, Tu said.

Only 32 percent of companies in Taiwan plan to increase wages and a smaller 23 percent intend to increase staff next quarter, Tu said, citing surveys by online job banks.

Evertrust believes people are the most important capital for any company, and it welcomes young graduates to join the trade, Tu said.

The property market is expected to come out of the woods from next quarter after holding resilient during the pandemic, assisted by record-low interest rates and ample liquidity, Evertrust said.

Taiwanese investors deem real-estate properties as the best defense against market volatility and are willing to lower return expectations in difficult times, a survey by the broker found.