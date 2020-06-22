Export orders last month rose slightly from a year earlier as solid demand for tech devices offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the old economy sector, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday.
Data compiled by the ministry showed that export orders totaled US$38.89 billion, a 0.4 percent increase from a year earlier and increasing annually for a third consecutive month.
In the first five months of this year, export orders fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier to US$181.66 billion, the data showed.
Local electronic component makers last month benefited from strong demand for emerging applications such as high-performance computing devices and 5G, which drove up orders for semiconductor suppliers, and server, printed circuit board and passive component exporters, the ministry said.
As a result, electronic component export orders last month rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier to US$11.27 billion, the ministry said.
Information communication device suppliers last month received US$13.02 billion in export orders, a 22.2 percent increase from a year earlier, as more people are learning and working remotely due to COVID-19, which has boosted shipments of products such as notebook computers and tablets, the ministry said.
Bucking the upturn, plastics and rubber makers’ export orders fell 21.9 percent from a year earlier to US$1.50 billion, as massive lockdowns in many countries reduced demand, while a plunge in international crude oil prices sent product prices lower, ministry data showed.
Export orders placed at chemical firms also dropped 29.1 percent to US$1.20 billion due to the pandemic, the data showed.
Export orders for the base metal and machinery sectors fell 26.3 percent and 16.5 percent from a year earlier to US$1.65 billion and US$1.51 billion respectively, the ministry said.
Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told reporters that export orders are expected to increase year-on-year this month to between US$38.5 billion and US$40 billion.
Solid demand for tech devices is expected to continue, and as many countries reopen their economies shipments are expected to increase.
In the second quarter, export orders are expected to be between US$115.9 billion and US$117.4 billion, up 0.9 to 2.2 percent from the first quarter, ending six quarters of declines, Huang said.
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.