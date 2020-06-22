Nation’s export orders rise slightly

BENEFITS NOT SHARED: While electronic component export orders last month rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier, plastic and rubber export orders fell 21.9 percent

Staff writer, with CNA





Export orders last month rose slightly from a year earlier as solid demand for tech devices offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the old economy sector, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday.

Data compiled by the ministry showed that export orders totaled US$38.89 billion, a 0.4 percent increase from a year earlier and increasing annually for a third consecutive month.

In the first five months of this year, export orders fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier to US$181.66 billion, the data showed.

Local electronic component makers last month benefited from strong demand for emerging applications such as high-performance computing devices and 5G, which drove up orders for semiconductor suppliers, and server, printed circuit board and passive component exporters, the ministry said.

As a result, electronic component export orders last month rose 13.4 percent from a year earlier to US$11.27 billion, the ministry said.

Information communication device suppliers last month received US$13.02 billion in export orders, a 22.2 percent increase from a year earlier, as more people are learning and working remotely due to COVID-19, which has boosted shipments of products such as notebook computers and tablets, the ministry said.

Bucking the upturn, plastics and rubber makers’ export orders fell 21.9 percent from a year earlier to US$1.50 billion, as massive lockdowns in many countries reduced demand, while a plunge in international crude oil prices sent product prices lower, ministry data showed.

Export orders placed at chemical firms also dropped 29.1 percent to US$1.20 billion due to the pandemic, the data showed.

Export orders for the base metal and machinery sectors fell 26.3 percent and 16.5 percent from a year earlier to US$1.65 billion and US$1.51 billion respectively, the ministry said.

Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told reporters that export orders are expected to increase year-on-year this month to between US$38.5 billion and US$40 billion.

Solid demand for tech devices is expected to continue, and as many countries reopen their economies shipments are expected to increase.

In the second quarter, export orders are expected to be between US$115.9 billion and US$117.4 billion, up 0.9 to 2.2 percent from the first quarter, ending six quarters of declines, Huang said.