The Swiss Attorney General’s Office (OAG) has opened a criminal probe into commodity miner and trader Glencore PLC over allegations it failed to have measures in place to prevent corruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).
The Swiss-based, London-listed multinational, which is subject to various international inquiries, said that it would cooperate with the probe, but declined to comment further.
In a statement on Friday, the OAG said that it opened the criminal proceedings against Glencore this month, but it was not possible to predict the timeframe or course of the case.
Photo: Reuters
Prosecutors began investigations against “unknown perpetrators” after receiving a complaint in 2017 on suspicion of bribery of foreign public officials, the OAG said.
Glencore also faces corruption and bribery investigations by several other entities including the US Department of Justice and the British Serious Fraud Office.
It has said it was cooperating with all proceedings.
Canada’s regulatory authorities fined a Glencore-controlled subsidiary in 2018 after allegations of inadequate financial disclosures in the DR Congo.
The numerous probes and exposure to coal have seen Glencore’s shares underperform peers.
Glencore mines copper and cobalt from the DR Congo, where its links to former partner and Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler have been the subject of scrutiny.
Gertler was sanctioned by the US in 2017 over allegations he used his friendship with former Congolese president Joseph Kabila to secure sweetheart mining deals.
He denied all allegations of impropriety at the time.
Congolese Minister of Mines Willy Kitobo Samsoni and a spokesman for the presidency were not immediately available to comment.
The DR Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, used in batteries for electric vehicles, and Africa’s biggest miner of copper.
The top brass at Glencore is expected to step down this year after years of leadership under South African chief executive officer Ivan Glasenberg.
Glencore’s founder Marc Rich was indicted in 1983 for exploiting the US embargo against Iran, tax evasion, fraud and racketeering. He fled to Switzerland, where he remained a fugitive until he was pardoned in 2001.
Other commodities:
‧Gold for August delivery rose US$21.90 to US$1,753 an ounce, while silver for July delivery rose US$0.34 to US$17.85 an ounce and July copper rose US$0.02 to US$2.61 a pound.
Additional reporting by AP
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands