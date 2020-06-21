European shares rise on hopes of rescue package

Reuters





European shares on Friday closed higher, with defensive plays leading gains as investors remained hopeful that a massive stimulus package would soon be passed even though EU leaders made little progress in negotiations.

A proposed rescue package worth 1.85 trillion euros (US$2.07 trillion) was discussed at a summit by videoconference, and the leaders agreed to meet in person in mid-July to haggle and get a long-term budget across the line.

“With France, Germany, Italy and Spain all behind the idea, we think it will ultimately be agreed, but the frugal four (Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden) are still resisting a scheme based on grants rather than loans,” Capital Economics wrote in a client note.

A demonstrator protests in front of the headquarters of abattoir company Toennies in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, Germany, yesterday. The company halted production after about 400 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AFP

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which like other global markets has struggled in the face of new bouts of COVID-19 infections in China and a number of other economies, rose 0.56 percent to 365.46.

The STOXX 600 index ended the week 3.22 percent higher, recovering about 36 percent from its March lows on massive stimulus and less-than-dire economic data.

Traders are now betting on urgent action to haul coronavirus-hit European economies from the deepest recession since World War II.

“European leaders seem to have enough pressure to sway the fiscally hawkish nations into agreeing on the proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

However, COVID-19 cases continued to rise as about 400 workers at a slaughterhouse in northern Germany on Thursday tested positive, while the numbers rose in several US states and Beijing.

Defensive utilities and healthcare stocks were among the top gainers on Friday, while oil and gas stocks bounced on higher crude prices.

Meanwhile in London, shares on Friday rose as a sharp rebound in retail sales last month bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery from a pandemic-driven slump.

Data on Friday showed retail sales volumes surged by a record 12 percent last month amid an easing in the nationwide shutdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Food and beverage stocks were among the top gainers, and along with personal goods took the mid-cap FTSE 250 up 0.96 percent to 17,687.26, up 3.57 percent from a week earlier.

“The retail sales numbers show the economy isn’t dead,” said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard, adding that investors were positioning for second-quarter numbers while keeping an eye on the resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.

The FTSE 100 led gains among its European peers, closing up 1.1 percent at 6,292.60. A slide in the pound also aided gains in internationally focused firms on the blue-chip index. It increased 3.07 percent for the week.

Additional reporting by staff writer