The S&P 500 on Friday ended lower after an up-and-down session as investors weighed spiking cases of COVID-19 and Apple Inc’s announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery.
The S&P 500 ultimately settled in the red, along with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ closed nominally higher.
“You’ve got these dueling forces with [US Federal Reserve] stimulus and the consumer spending again on one side, and on the other side the resurgence [of COVID-19] in pockets of areas around the globe,” said Matthew Keator, senior partner at Keator Group LLC, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Apple Inc announced it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina, which have seen a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the past few days.
“Apple is the canary in the coal mine with respect to other businesses,” Keator said. “You’ll start to see other businesses do similar things in some of the states where we’re seeing the virus re-emerge.”
However, “there’s also a feeling that the Fed is acutely aware of what’s going and will help where and when needed,” Keator added.
New cases of COVID-19 set records across at least six US states, and mandated mask use is becoming more common as economies continue reopening. China, where the pandemic originated but had been contained, also reported an uptick in new cases of the disease.
Still, for the week, the S&P 500, the Dow and the NASDAQ posted solid percentage gains, with the Dow gaining 1.04 percent, the S&P rising 1.86 percent and the NASDAQ increasing 3.73 percent.
The S&P 500 and the Dow are now at 8.5 percent and 12.5 percent shy of their respective all-time highs reached in February. The tech-heavy NASDAQ stands at 1.3 percent below its last closing high reached on June 10, after breaching that level earlier in the session.
Trading volume is typically light on summer Fridays as investors head into the weekend, but Friday marked “quadruple witching,” in which futures and options expiries occur, and that typically translates into elevated volume and liquidity. The S&P is synchronizing its delayed rebalancing to take advantage of that liquidity.
In a video conference, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the economic recovery from the pandemic is set to be challenging and there would be no quick fix.
The Dow fell 208.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,871.46, the S&P 500 lost 17.6 points, or 0.56 percent, to 3,097.74 and the NASDAQ Composite added 3.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 9,946.12.
Of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, 10 lost ground, with healthcare the sole gainer.
Airlines, hit particularly hard by the economic lockdowns, were down sharply, with the S&P 1500 Airline index falling 4.2 percent.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world’s largest movie theater operator, dipped 2.0 percent after its announcement that it would reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the US next month was tempered by renewed shutdown fears.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 134 new highs and three new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 15.84 billion shares, compared with the 13.17 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands