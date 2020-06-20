TECHNOLOGY
AI monitors hand washing
Three months after the WHO recommended singing Happy Birthday twice during hand washing to fight COVID-19, Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) monitor it says would ensure healthcare, hotel and food industry workers scrub properly. Before the outbreak, the company was developing the AI, which can recognize complex hand movements and even detect when people are not using soap, for Japanese companies implementing stricter hygiene regulations, it said. Based on crime surveillance technology that can detect suspicious body movements, the AI checks whether people complete the Japanese government’s six-step hand washing procedure that asks people to clean their palms, wash their thumbs, between fingers and around their wrists, and scrub their fingernails.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan cuts shifts in Japan
Nissan Motor Co yesterday said it would cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, as it struggles to recover from a drop in sales triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement on its Web site, Nissan said it would cancel all night shifts at one of its production sites in Kyushu from June 29 to July 31, and from July 20 to July 31 at its other Kyushu site. Nissan would also stop output at its plant in Oppama, Kanagawa prefecture, on two days next month, while it would close its factory in Tochigi prefecture over eight days next month, it said. Nissan has been slashing output at home and abroad since February, beginning in China.
TECHNOLOGY
DoorDash raises US$400m
US delivery startup DoorDash on Thursday said it raised US$400 million from investors in a financing round valuing the company at nearly US$16 billion. The funding comes with DoorDash and other food delivery services taking on new importance for consumers sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This capital will support new products and services that help our merchants manage the changed operating environment, offer customers convenient and safe ways of ordering and shopping, and enable Dashers to continue making meaningful, flexible income when they need it most,” the company said. The financing comes from investment firms Durable Capital Partners LP and Fidelity Management & Research Co, along with current stakeholders and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, DoorDash said. It is the leading restaurant delivery service in the US with 44 percent market share last month, research firm Second Measure said.
EUROZONE
Lagarde urges EU deal
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders, who were meeting yesterday by videoconference, that if they fail to agree on a stimulus package it could upend financial markets. The leaders began negotiations on a 750 billion euro (US$841.15 billion) plan to help their economies rebound from the COVID-19 lockdown, with Germany and France pushing for a deal to be wrapped up next month. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has proposed issuing joint debt to finance the program, a radical move that would signal an unprecedented shift toward integration among the 27 member nations. Stumbling blocks to a deal include the total amount that the EU could end up borrowing, the timing of repayments, where the money would come from and how resources would be allocated.
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled
An extreme dislocation in the global gold market earlier this year spurred banks to shift some positions out of New York futures and into the London over-the-counter (OTC) market, a leading figure in the industry has said. Market participants’ changing behavior is reflected in gold trading volumes in the two hubs, London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) chief executive officer Ruth Crowell said. The amount of gold traded in the British capital surpassed the US futures market in the past few months, she said. The price of spot gold on Friday rose 0.4 percent to settle at US$1,734 an ounce, up 3.3 percent