TECHNOLOGY

AI monitors hand washing

Three months after the WHO recommended singing Happy Birthday twice during hand washing to fight COVID-19, Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) monitor it says would ensure healthcare, hotel and food industry workers scrub properly. Before the outbreak, the company was developing the AI, which can recognize complex hand movements and even detect when people are not using soap, for Japanese companies implementing stricter hygiene regulations, it said. Based on crime surveillance technology that can detect suspicious body movements, the AI checks whether people complete the Japanese government’s six-step hand washing procedure that asks people to clean their palms, wash their thumbs, between fingers and around their wrists, and scrub their fingernails.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan cuts shifts in Japan

Nissan Motor Co yesterday said it would cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, as it struggles to recover from a drop in sales triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement on its Web site, Nissan said it would cancel all night shifts at one of its production sites in Kyushu from June 29 to July 31, and from July 20 to July 31 at its other Kyushu site. Nissan would also stop output at its plant in Oppama, Kanagawa prefecture, on two days next month, while it would close its factory in Tochigi prefecture over eight days next month, it said. Nissan has been slashing output at home and abroad since February, beginning in China.

TECHNOLOGY

DoorDash raises US$400m

US delivery startup DoorDash on Thursday said it raised US$400 million from investors in a financing round valuing the company at nearly US$16 billion. The funding comes with DoorDash and other food delivery services taking on new importance for consumers sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This capital will support new products and services that help our merchants manage the changed operating environment, offer customers convenient and safe ways of ordering and shopping, and enable Dashers to continue making meaningful, flexible income when they need it most,” the company said. The financing comes from investment firms Durable Capital Partners LP and Fidelity Management & Research Co, along with current stakeholders and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, DoorDash said. It is the leading restaurant delivery service in the US with 44 percent market share last month, research firm Second Measure said.

EUROZONE

Lagarde urges EU deal

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned EU leaders, who were meeting yesterday by videoconference, that if they fail to agree on a stimulus package it could upend financial markets. The leaders began negotiations on a 750 billion euro (US$841.15 billion) plan to help their economies rebound from the COVID-19 lockdown, with Germany and France pushing for a deal to be wrapped up next month. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has proposed issuing joint debt to finance the program, a radical move that would signal an unprecedented shift toward integration among the 27 member nations. Stumbling blocks to a deal include the total amount that the EU could end up borrowing, the timing of repayments, where the money would come from and how resources would be allocated.