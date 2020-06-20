Most of nation’s banks pass rigorous stress tests: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Most of the nation’s 36 banks passed financial health and capital adequacy stress tests for scenarios where economic growth slows and unemployment rises, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.

“Only a few banks did not meet the criteria in the tests,” Banking Bureau Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) told a news conference.

The banks that had failed the tests could actually pass them with new capital they raised earlier this year, Chuang said.

The banks last month conducted the tests based on banks’ balance sheets last year, she said.

The results indicate that the banks have sufficient capital to weather the high volatility of global markets and a possible economic recession due to the pandemic, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said.

In previous years, the commission required that banks conduct the tests in June, but decided to test them early as it was concerned whether the lenders’ financial strength had deteriorated amid the pandemic, Huang added.

The results showed that the banks’ average common equity tier 1 ratio, tier 1 capital ratio, total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and leverage ratio could fall to 10.81 percent, 11.58 percent, 13.27 percent and 6.44 percent respectively under the test scenario, the commission said.

Under an even tougher scenario, the four gauges would further decline to 9.9 percent, 10.68 percent, 12.36 percent and 5.92 percent respectively, the commission said.

The four gauges would further retreat to 10.67 percent, 11.44 percent, 13.13 percent and 6.36 percent under a scenario in which they would continue providing relief measures to those affected by the outbreak, it said.

“Overall, the gauges are worse under the additional scenarios, but they are still above the criteria of a common equity tier 1 ratio of 7 percent, tier 1 capital ratio of 8.5 percent, CAR of 10.5 percent and leverage ratio of 3 percent,” the commission said.

The banks were allowed to design stress scenarios based on their own forecast of the global economy, local economy, unemployment rate, house prices, credit risk and prices of financial tools such as bonds, stocks and foreign exchange rates, it said.

The commission next year is to set up the stress scenarios itself and conduct another round of tests, it said.