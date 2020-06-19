AIRLINES
Qantas cancels flights
Qantas Airways Ltd yesterday said that it had canceled most international flights until late October after the Australian government indicated its border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic was likely to extend to next year. Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travelers until next year, but would look to relax entry rules for students and other long-term visitors, Australian Minister of Trade Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday. It is in talks with New Zealand about forming a quarantine-free “travel bubble” given the low number of cases in both countries. New Zealand has indicated that September could be a realistic date for the resumption of regular flights between the nations.
INDONESIA
Central bank cuts rate
Bank Indonesia yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three months and lowered its growth outlook for the year, days after the government warned of a severe hit to the economy from the pandemic. The bank lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, ending a two-month pause. Fifteen of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey correctly predicted the decision, while the rest expected no change. “This decision is consistent with efforts to maintain economic stability and encourage national economic recovery amid COVID-19,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an online briefing. Going forward, the bank “sees room for lower interest rates in line with low inflationary pressure, maintained external stability” — including a low current-account deficit — and the need to support economic growth, he said. The deteriorating outlook for Southeast Asia’s largest economy has pushed policymakers into action, outweighing concerns about currency volatility. Bank Indonesia lowered its growth forecast for the year from 2.3 percent to between 0.9 and 1.9 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford extends work deal
Ford Motor Co is again extending its work-from-home arrangements for salaried workers in the US in response to employee requests to keep working remotely during the pandemic. The automaker was to begin surveying salaried employees yesterday to determine work arrangements for next year, it said in a statement. For the remainder of this year, white collar workers have the option to work remotely, in the office or a combination of both, the company said. “As we make plans to bring back the remote workforce, many team members favored these new ways to work and found them empowering, flexible and cost effective,” Ford said in the statement. “This has inspired us to expand the optionality for this work arrangement beyond September.”
EMPLOYMENT
Australian jobless data surge
Australian unemployment surged last month as the economy posted its biggest back-to-back monthly job losses on record amid restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The jobless rate climbed to 7.1 percent from a revised 6.4 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Employment plunged by 227,700 last month, while April’s fall was upwardly revised to 607,400. The result was almost three times the median estimate for a 78,800 drop and worse than the forecast of every economist but one.
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled