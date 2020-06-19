World Business Quick Take

AIRLINES

Qantas cancels flights

Qantas Airways Ltd yesterday said that it had canceled most international flights until late October after the Australian government indicated its border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic was likely to extend to next year. Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travelers until next year, but would look to relax entry rules for students and other long-term visitors, Australian Minister of Trade Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday. It is in talks with New Zealand about forming a quarantine-free “travel bubble” given the low number of cases in both countries. New Zealand has indicated that September could be a realistic date for the resumption of regular flights between the nations.

INDONESIA

Central bank cuts rate

Bank Indonesia yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in three months and lowered its growth outlook for the year, days after the government warned of a severe hit to the economy from the pandemic. The bank lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, ending a two-month pause. Fifteen of 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey correctly predicted the decision, while the rest expected no change. “This decision is consistent with efforts to maintain economic stability and encourage national economic recovery amid COVID-19,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an online briefing. Going forward, the bank “sees room for lower interest rates in line with low inflationary pressure, maintained external stability” — including a low current-account deficit — and the need to support economic growth, he said. The deteriorating outlook for Southeast Asia’s largest economy has pushed policymakers into action, outweighing concerns about currency volatility. Bank Indonesia lowered its growth forecast for the year from 2.3 percent to between 0.9 and 1.9 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford extends work deal

Ford Motor Co is again extending its work-from-home arrangements for salaried workers in the US in response to employee requests to keep working remotely during the pandemic. The automaker was to begin surveying salaried employees yesterday to determine work arrangements for next year, it said in a statement. For the remainder of this year, white collar workers have the option to work remotely, in the office or a combination of both, the company said. “As we make plans to bring back the remote workforce, many team members favored these new ways to work and found them empowering, flexible and cost effective,” Ford said in the statement. “This has inspired us to expand the optionality for this work arrangement beyond September.”

EMPLOYMENT

Australian jobless data surge

Australian unemployment surged last month as the economy posted its biggest back-to-back monthly job losses on record amid restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The jobless rate climbed to 7.1 percent from a revised 6.4 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. Employment plunged by 227,700 last month, while April’s fall was upwardly revised to 607,400. The result was almost three times the median estimate for a 78,800 drop and worse than the forecast of every economist but one.