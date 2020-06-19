Hong Kongers drop local equities as tensions rise

Bloomberg





Hong Kong workers stepped away from local and Chinese equities last month at levels not seen since 2016 as political tensions returned and investors chased big stock gains elsewhere.

Participants in the territory’s Mandatory Provident Fund program pulled a net HK$384 million (US$50 million) out of Hong Kong and Chinese stocks, the biggest monthly total in four years, according to data from MPF Rating, a consultant that tracks the territory’s retirement savings.

There were HK$210 billion of MPF assets in those equities at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, regional equity funds excluding Asia was the asset class with the biggest net inflow at HK$1.17 billion. More than 80 percent of that went into US equities, MPF Rating data showed.

Last month’s outflows from Hong Kong and Chinese stocks came as fresh questions emerged about Hong Kong’s future. Late last month, China announced plans to impose national security legislation on the territory.

Meanwhile, Chinese investors have been buying Hong Kong equities at a record pace.

Hong Kong stocks fell last month, lagging global equities by the most since 1998, and they were little changed in China amid a broad rally as economies started to reopen around the world following COVID-19 shutdowns.

At the end of last month, the S&P 500 in the US was 36 percent above its March low, versus 6 percent for the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong and 7 percent for the Shanghai Composite Index.

MPF funds moving out of Chinese and Hong Kong equities and into other areas has been occurring “for some time now,” MPF Rating said. “We are comfortable that the trend will continue given the prevailing uncertainties in the market.”

US and European equities, which account for about 4 percent of MPF assets, made up nearly one-quarter of net inflows.

While local investors might have sought US equities amid the rebound there, “the magnitude of the fund flow difference between Hong Kong and China versus the US would suggest something more significant is occurring,” MPF Ratings chairman Francis Chung said (叢川普). “There appears to be a loss of confidence in Hong Kong and China equities among MPF members.”