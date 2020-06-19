India faces ‘junk’ rating as Fitch cuts its outlook

Bloomberg





India’s credit score moved a step closer to “junk” after Fitch Ratings Ltd cut the outlook to negative, citing weak economic growth prospects and rising public debt.

Fitch said it expects economic activity to contract by 5 percent in the fiscal year to March as a result of measures to contain COVID-19.

General Indian government debt is expected to rise to 84.5 percent of GDP during the period, far higher than the median of 42.2 percent for similar-rated sovereigns last year, Fitch said in a statement.

The long-term foreign issuer rating was affirmed at “BBB-,” the lowest investment grade score.

“Fiscal metrics have deteriorated significantly, notwithstanding the government’s expenditure restraint, due to the impact of the severe growth slowdown on revenue, the fiscal deficit and public-sector debt ratios,” Fitch said.

Asia’s third-largest economy is heading for its first contraction in more than four decades this year and bracing for a fiscal deficit blowout as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

Fitch’s move follows Moody’s Investors Service earlier this month downgrading the nation’s rating to the lowest investment score, with the outlook kept on negative watch.

“The medium-term fiscal outlook is of particular importance from a rating perspective,” Fitch said.

That “is subject to great uncertainty and will depend on the level of gross domestic product growth and the government’s policy intentions,” it said.

India’s rupee, stocks and sovereign bonds were little changed after Fitch’s move, which was largely expected by markets after the downgrade by Moody’s.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.3 percent in Mumbai. The most traded 6.45 percent 2029 bond yield was steady at 6.01 percent, while the rupee was little changed at 76.17 to the US dollar.

S&P Global Ratings last week surprised market participants by retaining the lowest investment grade of “BBB-” for India, with a stable outlook.

It expects the fiscal position to stabilize and recover next year.

“It remains to be seen whether India can return to sustained growth rates of 6 percent to 7 percent,” Fitch said yesterday.

Any rebound depends on the “lasting impact of the pandemic, particularly in the financial sector,” it said.