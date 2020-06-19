DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday announced that it plans to donate NT$25.42 million (US$857,191) to distribute more than 50,000 food and care packages to those seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan.
The donation comprises S$1 million (US$717,379) from the bank and NT$2.92 million from its 934 employees and 338 clients, DBS general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a media briefing in Taipei.
DBS would spend the money purchasing goods such as organic rice, dried noodles, fish floss, corn snacks and sanitizer from social enterprises for the packages, each of which would be worth NT$500, Lim said.
Photo courtesy of DBS Bank Taiwan
The Singaporean lender, which concentrates on providing loans to social enterprises in Taiwan, is supporting local businesses by buying their products, as sales have diminished as consumers turned conservative amid the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
“They are all good products and we want to share them with the public,” he said.
The bank would hand out a total of 50,850 food and care packages to elderly people and low-income households in the nation’s 22 counties in cooperation with the Alliance of Taiwan Foodbanks, Lim said.
Data from the organization, which has provided meals to 1.16 million households since it was founded in 2016, showed that low-income households need more help than usual, as they have lost income from lower economic activity affecting their employment, which is generally part-time, amid the outbreak, Lim said.
Despite falling sales at some social enterprises, the bank remains confident over the quality of loans it has offered them, as only one has had difficulty with repayments, Lim said.
DBS reported a non-performing loan ratio of 0.56 percent as of the end of April, compared with the average of 0.24 percent for all banks, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
The non-performing loan ratio divides a bank’s total lending by its problematic lending.
DBS’ ratio was higher than the average, as it lends comparatively small amounts, attributable to its focus on social enterprises, which borrow less than regular corporate clients, Lim said.
DBS Bank Taiwan had employees work from home this week and would determine what staff could continue teleworking as the spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Taiwan, Lim said.
Lim, who has been unable to fly back to his native Singapore due to pandemic border controls, wrote a song called Together to comfort people who have been separated from their family or colleagues due to the pandemic and to encourage them to keep fighting.
He recorded the song in cooperation with musician Jimmy Wang (王俊傑) and would donate income from it to the Alliance of Taiwan Foodbanks, he said.
