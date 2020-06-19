Taiwan ranked fifth-largest net creditor in the world

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan was the fifth-largest net creditor in the world at the end of last year, holding a strong net international investment position (NIIP), the central bank reported on Monday.

Central bank data showed that Taiwan had US$2.25 trillion in total external assets, up US$202.66 billion, or 9.9 percent, from a year earlier.

Taiwan’s total external liability was US$910.02 billion, an annual increase of US$151.45 billion, or 20 percent, the data showed.

As a result, Taiwan’s NIIP — the difference between its external financial assets and liabilities — was at US$1.34 trillion, the fifth-largest in the world, after Japan (US$3.43 trillion), Germany (US$2.75 trillion), China (US$2.12 trillion) and Hong Kong (US$1.56 trillion), the bank said.

The growth of Taiwan’s total external assets resulted from increased investments in foreign bonds by mutual fund managers and insurances firms, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s external liabilities also rose due to increased securities holdings by foreign investors and higher equity prices, it said.

Last year, the value of securities held by foreign investors rose US$143.2 billion from a year earlier as local equity prices soared 23.3 percent, it said.

Economic Research Department deputy head Tsai Chiung-min (蔡炯民) told reporters that Taiwan’s higher NIIP is expected to boost its credit ratings, which in turn would attract more foreign investment.

As of the end of last year, the US was the largest net debtor nation in the world, with an NIIP of minus-US$10.99 trillion, followed by Spain with minus-US$1.04 trillion and the UK with minus-US$732.2 billion), the data showed.