Domestic travel service providers have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but hotels that cater to international tourists would continue to struggle until countries lift border controls, Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) chairman Steven Pan (潘思亮) said yesterday.
Occupancy rates at the group’s flagship property, the Regent Taipei (晶華酒店), have averaged 20 percent this month, down from 80 percent in the same period last year, despite aggressive promotional campaigns, Pan said, adding that its peers have likely fared worse.
Although business at resort hotels nationwide has picked up, aided by a reduction in virus cases and next month’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers, facilities in Taipei and New Taipei City prove the exception, as they are heavily dependent on foreign visitors, Pan said.
“The much-hyped recovery obscures an ongoing crisis facing metropolitan tourist hotels, whose business is comparable to that of the aviation industry,” Pan told a shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.
In addition to Regent Taipei, FIH runs hotels under the Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅) brands, as well as independent restaurants.
Pan said that he understands why Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) last month suspended guestroom operations until governments in the region remove travel restrictions.
The Regent Taipei has partially closed floors to cut costs, Pan said.
The group suspended a Just Sleep property near National Taiwan University and a restaurant near the National Place Museum for similar reasons, he said.
More top hotels might exit the market to curb their losses, Pan said.
Shortened quarantine periods would do little to bring back foreign business travelers, who commonly spend only three days in Taiwan, but would face five to 10 days in quarantine, Pan said.
Dining and resort facilities might bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in the summer and the banquet business might regain substantial momentum in the fourth quarter, Pan said.
“Only God knows the timing for reopening suspended facilities... What we can do is minimize losses before the return to full normalcy,” he said.
Meanwhile, FIH would transition Regent Taipei to a city resort through joint campaigns with other vacation packages to boost revenue, Pan said.
FIH has sufficient cash to survive several years of business slowdown, but others might not be in such a position, he said.
The group posted NT$365 million (US$12.31 million) in revenue for last month, a 37 percent increase from a month earlier, but a 32.8 percent decline from a year earlier, company data showed.
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled