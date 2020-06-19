Virus Outbreak: Hotels’ struggle linked to border restrictions: FIH

MEANS TO SURVIVE: The FIH chairman said it has enough cash to survive the slowdown, but other top hotels with fewer resources might be forced to exit

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Domestic travel service providers have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but hotels that cater to international tourists would continue to struggle until countries lift border controls, Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) chairman Steven Pan (潘思亮) said yesterday.

Occupancy rates at the group’s flagship property, the Regent Taipei (晶華酒店), have averaged 20 percent this month, down from 80 percent in the same period last year, despite aggressive promotional campaigns, Pan said, adding that its peers have likely fared worse.

Although business at resort hotels nationwide has picked up, aided by a reduction in virus cases and next month’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers, facilities in Taipei and New Taipei City prove the exception, as they are heavily dependent on foreign visitors, Pan said.

“The much-hyped recovery obscures an ongoing crisis facing metropolitan tourist hotels, whose business is comparable to that of the aviation industry,” Pan told a shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.

In addition to Regent Taipei, FIH runs hotels under the Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅) brands, as well as independent restaurants.

Pan said that he understands why Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) last month suspended guestroom operations until governments in the region remove travel restrictions.

The Regent Taipei has partially closed floors to cut costs, Pan said.

The group suspended a Just Sleep property near National Taiwan University and a restaurant near the National Place Museum for similar reasons, he said.

More top hotels might exit the market to curb their losses, Pan said.

Shortened quarantine periods would do little to bring back foreign business travelers, who commonly spend only three days in Taiwan, but would face five to 10 days in quarantine, Pan said.

Dining and resort facilities might bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in the summer and the banquet business might regain substantial momentum in the fourth quarter, Pan said.

“Only God knows the timing for reopening suspended facilities... What we can do is minimize losses before the return to full normalcy,” he said.

Meanwhile, FIH would transition Regent Taipei to a city resort through joint campaigns with other vacation packages to boost revenue, Pan said.

FIH has sufficient cash to survive several years of business slowdown, but others might not be in such a position, he said.

The group posted NT$365 million (US$12.31 million) in revenue for last month, a 37 percent increase from a month earlier, but a 32.8 percent decline from a year earlier, company data showed.