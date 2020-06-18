UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation slips to 0.5 percent
The annual inflation rate slid to 0.5 percent last month, remaining at a near four-year low as the kingdom’s COVID-19 lockdown dampened prices, official data showed yesterday. The consumer price index annual rate slumped from 0.8 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Inflation continued to slide, despite a rebound in crude oil prices. Inflation also dropped as the lockdown led retailers to cut prices of recreational items, including toys, the office added.
JAPAN
Exports fall on pandemic
Exports sank 28 percent last month, while imports dropped 26 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic routed global trade. The provisional Ministry of Finance data, released yesterday, showed that last month was the second straight month the nation recorded a trade deficit. The falls by nation were pronounced. Exports to the US plunged by more than 50 percent and those to Australia declined 59 percent. Imports from the US fell nearly 28 percent, while those from Australia were down 29 percent. Trade with China was recovering to last year’s levels, with exports and imports both down about 12 percent.
TELECOMS
PLDT raises US$600 million
PLDT Inc, a major Philippine telecom, returned to the international bond market after 18 years and was met with strong investor demand. The firm raised US$600 million in a two-part issuance. The deal was priced with the lowest-ever coupon for a 10-year and 30-year offering by a Philippine company, PLDT said in a statement. Orders came to US$10.2 billion, or 17 times the amount sold, the largest such figures for any Philippine issuer, it said.
UTILITIES
PG&E confesses to killings
Pacific Gas & Electric Corp (PG&E) has confessed to killing 84 people in a devastating wildfire that wiped out the northern California town of Paradise in November 2018. Chief executive officer Bill Johnson on Tuesday entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fire, which was blamed on the company’s crumbling electrical grid. PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire.
AVIATION
AirAsia mulls durian route
Asia’s biggest budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is mulling flying thorny, pungent durians around the region as part of a plan to use its trucks and planes to send food straight from farms to restaurants. The Malaysia-based airline’s agriculture e-commerce platform Ourfarm has a network of 7,000 trucks for pickups and deliveries in the Kuala Lumpur area, and is readying planes to quickly transport fresh produce, including fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, to Singapore and Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak states in the next three to four months.
CHIPMAKERS
Qualcomm unveils new chip
Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that it is putting 5G technology into chips for smartphones that would sell for as little as US$300 and would come to market in the second half of this year. The new chip, called the Snapdragon 690, would go into devices that it expects to retail at US$300 to US$500, San Diego-based Qualcomm said. Smartphone makers, such as HMD Global Oy, the owner of the Nokia phone brand, LG Electronics Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd’s (聯想) Motorola, plan to use the new chips, Qualcomm said.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou