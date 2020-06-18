World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation slips to 0.5 percent

The annual inflation rate slid to 0.5 percent last month, remaining at a near four-year low as the kingdom’s COVID-19 lockdown dampened prices, official data showed yesterday. The consumer price index annual rate slumped from 0.8 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Inflation continued to slide, despite a rebound in crude oil prices. Inflation also dropped as the lockdown led retailers to cut prices of recreational items, including toys, the office added.

JAPAN

Exports fall on pandemic

Exports sank 28 percent last month, while imports dropped 26 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic routed global trade. The provisional Ministry of Finance data, released yesterday, showed that last month was the second straight month the nation recorded a trade deficit. The falls by nation were pronounced. Exports to the US plunged by more than 50 percent and those to Australia declined 59 percent. Imports from the US fell nearly 28 percent, while those from Australia were down 29 percent. Trade with China was recovering to last year’s levels, with exports and imports both down about 12 percent.

TELECOMS

PLDT raises US$600 million

PLDT Inc, a major Philippine telecom, returned to the international bond market after 18 years and was met with strong investor demand. The firm raised US$600 million in a two-part issuance. The deal was priced with the lowest-ever coupon for a 10-year and 30-year offering by a Philippine company, PLDT said in a statement. Orders came to US$10.2 billion, or 17 times the amount sold, the largest such figures for any Philippine issuer, it said.

UTILITIES

PG&E confesses to killings

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp (PG&E) has confessed to killing 84 people in a devastating wildfire that wiped out the northern California town of Paradise in November 2018. Chief executive officer Bill Johnson on Tuesday entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fire, which was blamed on the company’s crumbling electrical grid. PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire.

AVIATION

AirAsia mulls durian route

Asia’s biggest budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is mulling flying thorny, pungent durians around the region as part of a plan to use its trucks and planes to send food straight from farms to restaurants. The Malaysia-based airline’s agriculture e-commerce platform Ourfarm has a network of 7,000 trucks for pickups and deliveries in the Kuala Lumpur area, and is readying planes to quickly transport fresh produce, including fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, to Singapore and Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak states in the next three to four months.

CHIPMAKERS

Qualcomm unveils new chip

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that it is putting 5G technology into chips for smartphones that would sell for as little as US$300 and would come to market in the second half of this year. The new chip, called the Snapdragon 690, would go into devices that it expects to retail at US$300 to US$500, San Diego-based Qualcomm said. Smartphone makers, such as HMD Global Oy, the owner of the Nokia phone brand, LG Electronics Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd’s (聯想) Motorola, plan to use the new chips, Qualcomm said.