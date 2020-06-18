Virus Outbreak: United Airlines sweetens exit deal

Reuters, CHICAGO





United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday sweetened a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying it needed “a lot more people to sign up” to avoid involuntary layoffs in October, a document seen by Reuters showed.

In the United Airlines e-mail to employees, sent 48 hours before today’s deadline, the company said that although “thousands” have signed up for the voluntary exit package, the number is not enough.

US airlines cannot force any furloughs or layoffs before Oct. 1 under the terms of a US government stimulus package that awarded money for employee payroll through September, but many, including United Airlines, are trying to induce staff to depart sooner, warning that airlines must shed jobs in the fall.

Passengers wearing masks leave a United Airlines counter at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“While we’re seeing some glimmers of hope in the number of customers traveling, we know that we are still a very long way from returning to where demand was at the end of 2019,” United Airlines wrote in the e-mail. “That means a quick recovery is not likely so we need to continue to focus on cost-cutting as we plan to be a significantly smaller airline in October.”

Under the new deal, flight attendants would receive a US$1,500 health credit — to pay for healthcare, including prescriptions — for every year worked, up to US$45,000.

The credits would be in addition to other medical, retirement and travel benefits already offered by the airline.

The deadline for applications is July 8.

United Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The airline last month told staff that it only needed about 3,000 of its about 25,000 flight attendants given its reduced flying schedule, Reuters reported.

Like other carriers, United Airlines is only operating a fraction of the flights it did last year.