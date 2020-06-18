Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), the banking arm of Hua Nan Financial Holding Co (華南金控), is looking to fund more urban renewal projects as related lending totaled NT$44 billion (US$1.48 billion) in the first quarter, ranking it third among state-run lenders.
The government has been encouraging urban renewal projects to retire old, dangerous buildings and shore up domestic demand, and the bank on Tuesday joined a groundbreaking ceremony for an urban renewal project in Taipei’s Daan District (大安) for which it is to supply loans for construction, tax and interest payments.
The project involves a building with 12 floors above ground and one basement on a 986m2 plot of land on Fuxing S Road near Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨), it said.
An earthquake in 1999 damaged the building, leading to a broken plumbing system.
It took more than a decade to conclude discussions on the renewal project, as the building has 104 owners, it said.
The replacement mixed-use complex would have 15 floors above ground and five basements, and is scheduled to be completed in 2023, the bank said.
Hua Nan helped make the project possible by offering financing terms that won the acceptance of all of the parties involved, it said, adding that urban renewal projects tend to be time-consuming due to the differing opinions of the owners.
The lender said it would continue to look to play a role in facilitating urban renewal projects.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou