AUO deploys two production lines as part of return home

LOCAL INVESTMENT: AUO is to produce panels in China for domestic use, while making flat panels for export to the US and Europe in Taiwan, it said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said that it has deployed two production lines to make flat panels used in the auto industry, part of a NT$40.7 billion (US$1.37 billion) three-year investment relocating production back to Taiwan due to US-China trade tensions.

The company plans to expand its local manufacturing capacity for high-end flat panels, such as those used in commercial displays and automobiles, as well as to build modular production lines at its Taoyuan and Taichung plants, AUO said in a statement after concluding its annual general meeting in Hsinchu yesterday.

The investment would create 600 jobs, it said in the statement.

Trade disputes between the world’s two largest economies have negatively affected global supply chains over the past two years, AUO said, adding that manufacturers have begun relocating part of their Chinese production back to Taiwan to minimize operational risks.

AUO is also adjusting its capacity in Taiwan and China, the company said.

The company plans to produce flat panels in China for domestic use in that nation, while making panels for export to the US and European markets in Taiwan or in other overseas facilities, it said.

In China, AUO operates mostly modular assembly lines and has less flat panel production, it said, adding that it would try to reach a better balance.

AUO told its shareholders that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected its business in the first quarter, but its production capacity had been restored this quarter.

The pandemic dampened demand for certain products, such as automobile displays, but at the same time significantly boosted demand for home-use products and medical devices, AUO said.

The company’s factory utilization remains high this quarter, and it would adjust capacity and its product portfolio to meet demand, it said.

Shareholders yesterday approved the spin-off of AUO’s high-margin public information and general-purpose display businesses into a new entity called Da Qing Corp (達擎).