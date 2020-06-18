Asia Pacific Telecom Co (APT, 亞太電信) yesterday said that it is in talks with several local peers to offer 5G services in August at the earliest, after larger rival Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) said that it expects to launch its 5G services on July 1.
The company said that it plans to share 5G spectrum and networks with local peers, as it did not secure any of the mainstream 3.5-gigahertz spectrum in government auctions earlier this year.
APT only secured 400 megahertz in the 28-gigahertz spectrum.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
“We are negotiating with local peers to access their 3.5-gigahertz network. We will send a new business plan to offer 5G services over both the 3.5-gigahertz and 28-gigahertz bands after the Telecommunications Management Act (電信管理法) takes effect on July 1,” APT chairman Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘) told a media briefing following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei yesterday.
The act allows telecoms to jointly build and share 5G networks, as well as deliver 5G services on shared base stations, helping to boost spectrum efficiency and speed up 5G rollouts.
Lu did not disclose the names of APT’s potential partners, but the National Communications Commission said that APT is in talks with Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) about a deal to build and share 5G networks, citing a business plan it was submitted.
The commission approved APT’s 5G business plan yesterday.
APT, 40 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), has been leasing Taiwan Mobile’s 4G network to make up for a shortage of base stations when it launched its 4G services in 2014.
APT lagged its local competitors in rolling out 4G services by about six months.
It is a growing trend for telecoms to deliver 5G services through shared spectrum, given heavy capital expenditure and operating costs, Lu said.
The expenditure required for 5G networks is several times higher than that for 4G networks, he said.
In China, four Chinese telecoms are sharing two 5G networks, with China Mobile Ltd (中國移動) signing an agreement with China Broadcasting Network Corp (中國廣電) to share their 5G spectrum and base stations, he added.
The company plans to raise NT$5 billion (US$168.45 million) to fund its 5G network deployment this year, part of a NT$15 billion fundraising plan it launched late last year.
APT president Huang Nan-ren (黃南仁) said that the company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of NT$842 million last year. EBITDA is expected to remain in positive territory this year, he said.
The company posted a NT$5.16 billion loss last year, up from a loss of NT$3.27 billion in 2018.
